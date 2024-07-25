Highlights Manchester United consider signing free agent Marcos Alonso for left-back position.

Alonso brings extensive Premier League experience and winning heritage to the team.

Younger options Tyrick Mitchell and David Hancko are also linked, providing potential starting alternatives.

Manchester United are considering a move for former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea left-back, and current free agent, Marcos Alonso this summer, according to The Mirror.

Alonso, 33, made 154 Premier League appearances for Chelsea between 2016 and 2022, winning the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in his time at Stamford Bridge, whilst also finishing runner-up in the FA Cup and League Cup a further four and two times respectively in a hugely succesful spell with The Blues.

The news comes amidst Manchester United's summer overhaul, which has already seen them reinforce their side with the arrivals of striker Joshua Zirkzee and centre-back Leny Yoro. Their attention has now turned to the left-back position, with current options Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw having constantly struggled with injury last season.

Alonso is joined on United's shortlist by Feyenoord's David Hancko and Crystal Palace man Tyrick Mitchell.

Alonso linked with United

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent

The left-back position has been one of many concerns for Manchester United as of recently.

Last season, Tyrell Malacia failed to make a single appearance whilst struggling with an injury, and has now not showed for United in 14 months. Luke Shaw faced similar issues, with his season ending in February and not picking back up until the late stages of EURO 2024.

Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon was recruited on loan to provide cover for the spot, but was sent back after the Old Trafford medical staff incorrectly reported that both Shaw and Malacia were fully healed and available to play, leaving the likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Diogo Dalot to act as a makeshift.

As such, a value option such as Alonso makes sense for Manchester United. the 33-year-old brings winning heritage and plenty of Premier League experience, and would be a dutiful backup should Malacia and Shaw retain their fitness issues.

Barcelona manager Xavi would agree with that sentiment, with the Barca legend hailing him for an El Clasico performance back in March 2023:

"He's winning aerial duels and covers his space well. He is quick for a player of his stature and he helps us in the build-up. I am very happy to have Marcos on the team, he's been a spectacular signing."

Mitchell, Hancko Also Linked

The duo provide younger yet more costly options

Close

Two more options who could bolster the flanks of Manchester United's problem area are Tyrick Mitchell and David Hancko, of Crystal Palace and Feyenoord respectively.

The pair, aged 24 and 26 respectively, would both cost more than Alonso given their current commitments to club football, but would represent younger, potentially more effective options that may make a push for starting minutes, rather than the likely backup role that would be entrusted of Alonso.

Hancko, who starred for Slovakia at Euro 2024 and is reportedly also a target for Liverpool, is contracted to Feyenoord until 2028, whereas Mitchell is entering into the final year of his deal this season, meaning any bid made by United could happily fall short of his market value.