Desperate times call for desperate measures, and after it seemed unlikely that there would be any incomings at Old Trafford during the January transfer window, Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks set to delve into his pockets to find the funds for the first signing of the Ruben Amorim era.

The young Portuguese coach has had an incredibly mixed start to his Manchester United tenure. Impressive performances away at Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have also been followed by some incredibly dismal displays, particularly at home against the likes of Bournemouth and most recently Brighton. It is clear that a major overhaul is needed within the squad, as many players are struggling to adapt to the 3-4-3 system that their new manager plays.

It has also become clear that, for the formation in which Amorim wants to play, United lack the players to carry out certain roles. Perhaps the most prominent example is someone who is comfortable at wing-back, especially on the left-hand side. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have struggled in that position, with both preferring to operate on the opposite flank. Luke Shaw has not been available, and Tyrell Malacia has not looked up to scratch since his return from injury.

The solution appears to have been found in the form of 20-year-old Patrick Dorgu, with the Red Devils reportedly accelerating talks with Lecce to sign the young defender. Here, GIVEMESPORT will give a breakdown of Dorgu's career so far and what makes him such an attractive option for the Premier League giants.

Patrick Dorgu's Career so Far

The 20-year-old has impressed recently in Serie A

Born in Copenhagen to Nigerian parents, Dorgu's footballing journey began at one of Denmark's most impressive outfits over the last 15 years, FC Nordsjaelland. While he was able to hone his craft in the youth team, he never made a senior appearance as he was snapped up by Lecce – initially on loan and then on a permanent basis in 2023.

He made his debut for the club in the Coppa Italia in August of that year, and at the time of writing, has made 56 appearances for the Serie A side, scoring five goals and adding a further two assists. Despite the Italians usually operating in a four-at-the-back system, they have sometimes mirrored Amorim's tactics against high-level opposition, and it is believed that Dorgu would be able to fill the left-wing back role that is in desperate need of something new.

Despite being a defender, Dorgu's statistics this season going forward are what may impress Amorim the most, considering the role his wing-backs are expected to play at either end of the pitch. The Danish international ranks in the 90th percentile for expected goals and assists for all full-backs in Europe's top five leagues and in European competition. He also ranks highly in progressive carries, showing a willingness to drive forward with the ball, and he likes to play more through balls and switches than the average player in his position, again something that Amorim has tried to implement at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old ranks in the 88th percentile for touches inside the opposition penalty area, the 81st percentile for carries into the final third, and the 93rd percentile for carries into the penalty area. It is defensively that Dorgu appears weaker, though his highest statistic is tackles won in the middle third. Given how Amorim wants his team to press further up the pitch, this would indicate that Dorgu would be well suited to such a structure and has the potential to win possession back in areas that would allow United to spring promising counter-attacks.

Patrick Dorgu Serie A Stats (2024-25) Appearances 20 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected Assists (xA) 1.4 Goal Creating Actions 7 Key Passes per 90 0.86 Progressive Carries per 90 2.68 Aerial Duels Won per 90 1.68 Touches in Opp Area per 90 2.4

Liverpool's Reported Interest in Dorgu

United are not the only English side after the defender

It isn't just United that have been keeping a close eye on the Dane. Prior to the recent developments, Liverpool were believed to be in the hotseat to poach the defender as the long-term replacement for Andy Robertson. While the Scot has proved himself to be one of the best left-backs in Premier League history, his efforts under Arne Slot have not reached his usual standard.

As such, Dorgu was earmarked as a possible replacement, along with Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez. There were even reports that the Reds were willing to meet Lecce's valuation of just over £33 million in order to secure a deal.

Regardless of the magnitude of the clubs keeping tabs on him, the one positive appears to be that Dorgu has no interest in letting it get to his head, as he plans to continue working hard and using the links as motivation, as he told Ekstra Bladet in 2023.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 20/01/2025.