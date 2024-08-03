Highlights Adrien Rabiot to decide his future next week, with interested clubs including United, Liverpool, Arsenal, all holding talks with his entourage.

United considered the front-runners due to the hefty wages and the player's desire to join them.

The Red Devils have made a joint offer for Bayern duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot will hold another round of discussions with potential suitors, and is expected to make a decision on his future next week, according to CaughtOffside.

The French midfielder left Juventus earlier this summer on a free transfer, having made 212 appearances over five years for the Old Lady, netting 22 goals. The player's representatives have engaged in conversations with several top European clubs, including United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and AC Milan.

Given his hefty wages, it's thought that a switch to one of the affluent Premier League clubs is most likely, with United cited as the 29-year-old's 'dream move'. Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Mikel Merino, meaning a switch to the north-west appears most plausible.

Rabiot Set to Decide Future

United want to bolster their midfield options

Rabiot is reportedly demanding a three-year contract worth up to €15m (£12.8m) annually - £245,000-a-week - and there are only a select set of sides on the continent that will be able to sign him, despite coming with no transfer fee. Atletico Madrid are said to be keen on the midfielder, but are unlikely to be able to muster together the finances required to offer an attractive proposal to the player, with Milan facing similar issues.

Real Madrid and PSG have reportedly declined the opportunity to land the France international, despite engaging in talks with his entourage, likely leaving the three interested English parties scrapping it out to land him. The imminent arrival of Merino at the Emirates, another midfielder entering the latter stages of his career, will likely put an end to the Gunners' pursuit of Rabiot - labelled as "world-class" by David Trezeguet.

According to CaughtOffside, all three English sides have partaken in negotiations with the former PSG man's agents, with a further set of discussions set to take place next week. This next set of talks is expected to be the final liaison before the Rabiot saga is concluded.

United will feel confident of acquiring the box-to-box midfielder, with numerous reports emerging suggesting that the player favours a move to Old Trafford. While Manuel Ugarte remains the top target for Erik ten Hag, with the finalisation of Joao Neves' move to PSG expected to accelerate this deal, the Red Devils are in need of multiple midfield reinforcements.

Scott McTominay and Casemiro could be on their way through the exit door at Carrington this summer, while Christian Eriksen is ageing and Kobbie Mainoo is still young. Adding Rabiot into this midfield cohort, alongside Ugarte, and Ten Hag's set of options begins to look more promising.

Rabiot's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 5 Assists 3 Pass Accuracy 82.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.07 Key Passes Per 90 0.88 Passes into Final Third Per 90 3.49 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.44 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.81

United Chasing Bayern Duo

De Ligt and Mazraoui have both worked with Ten Hag previously

Strengthening the midfield is certainly on INEOS' agenda in this window, but bolstering the defence is evidently the priority. Leny Yoro has already arrived on a deal worth upwards of £52 million, and now United have submitted a 'joint offer' to sign Bayern defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazroaui.

The FA Cup winners' interest in De Ligt has been well documented for some time now, with the Dutchman reportedly waiting to join the club, hoping that the Manchester side and German outfit can agree a fee. Meanwhile, Mazraoui is expected to arrive at Old Trafford to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is being linked with West Ham and Inter Milan.

Related Exclusive: 'World-Class' Star Wants £200,000-a-Week Deal to Join Man Utd Manchester United have been made aware of Matthijs de Ligt's personal demands ahead of a potential move from Bayern Munich

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 02/08/2024