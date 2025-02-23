Manchester United have a history of using the South American market to unearth gems who can thrive in European football, including Uruguayan frontman Diego Forlan, who arrived at Old Trafford from Argentine outfit Club Atletico Independiente in 2004.

Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has become the club's latest Latin American acquisition, with a £7 million deal secured for the 17-year-old left-back, who will officially become a Red Devil in the summer when he turns 18. His emotional embrace with family members before jetting to England for his medical treatment highlighted the magnitude of his move.

Leon will become the first Paraguayan player to play for United should he manage to make a senior appearance, but this wouldn't have been the case had Salvador Cabanas, one of La Albirroja's most formidable attacking talents, joined Sir Alex Ferguson's Reds in 2010. A shocking nightclub attack wrecked his dream move to Old Trafford, where he'd have played alongside Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs.

Salvador Cabanas Was Shot In The Head In Mexico

The Paraguayan frontman had been set for a move to Manchester United