Highlights Man United are one of a number of Premier League clubs eyeing up a potential summer move for Serhou Guirassy.

The Stuttgart striker has scored 24 goals in 23 Bundesliga matches this season, only being outscored by Harry Kane.

Along with United, Newcastle and Tottenham are also interested in the 28-year-old who wants to move to England.

Manchester United target Serhou Guirassy remains keen on a switch to the Premier League after an impressive season with Stuttgart, with the Red Devils keeping tabs on the Guinea international striker ahead of a potential summer move, according to HITC.

The 28-year-old has been in stunning form in the Bundesliga this season and has scored 24 goals in 23 games, with only Harry Kane ahead of the forward in the goalscoring charts. Guirassy has also found the net twice in as many DFK-Pokal games with the official Bundesliga YouTube account labelling him as 'phenomenal'.

Guirassy struck the winner in a 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, which put Stuttgart firmly in UEFA Champions League contention, and his electric form has alerted some of Europe’s top suitors. Man Utd, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in acquiring the striker’s signature.

Man Utd Is a Potential Destination For Guirassy

Guirassy turned down the chance to extend his stay at Stuttgart in January

Guirassy was linked with a move away from Stuttgart in January, where he had a release clause of just £15 million with Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly interested. For some time, it has been the expectation from the club’s hierarchy that he would depart the club sooner rather than later.

However, Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth is hopeful that Guirassy will put pen to paper on a new deal, fending off any interest for the striker.

Wohlgemuth told Sky DE: “In the last two transfer periods, it was the case that almost everyone was ready for him to leave but he stayed both times.”

Guirassy is reportedly insistent on finishing the season strongly with Stuttgart, who are in line for a spot in next season’s Champions League, which Wohlgemuth feels could play a crucial part in Guirassy’s decision to stay: “It’s a piece of the puzzle for players to decide for or against us.”

The frontman has played for LOSC Lille, FC Koln and Rennes while also representing France at youth level. Because he did not move on from Stuttgart in the winter transfer window, his release clause will become active again in the summer.

Guirassy Could Improve Man Utd’s Frontline

Guirassy’s firepower may help United return to the Champions League

Man Utd are not necessarily lacking goals. They have scored five in their previous two Premier League matches, but they are still lacking that lethal goalscorer that will deliver a guaranteed 20+ goals a season.

Hojlund has not done a bad job in his first season at the club after joining last summer for £72m and has stepped up in some big moments to showcase his quality. But it feels like Man Utd could use another option in games where things are not quite clicking for the Dane.

How Guirassy compares to Rasmus Hojlund this season in league games Hojlund Guirassy Games 22 23 Goals 7 24 Assists 2 1 Shots 58 26 Shots on target 17 35 Shot accuracy 65.38% 60.34% Fouls won 25 45 Take-ons completed 12 13 Aerial dual success 27.4% 52.17%

Statistics according to WhoScored - correct as of 11-04-24.