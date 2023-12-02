Highlights Manchester United have asked to be kept informed over the possibility of signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in 2024.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils side have struggled for goalscoring form during the 2023/24, with Rasmus Hojlund still adjusting to the Premier League.

Man Utd hope to keep hold of Casemiro and Raphael Varane during the 2024 winter transfer window, and have joined some of Europe's top sides in their interest in signing a South American wonderkid.

Manchester United should avoid the signing of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner during the 2024 winter transfer window, as The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker suggests she would prefer to keep Anthony Martial at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag could look to add some experience to his Red Devils front line in the new year, having relied on youngster Rasmus Hojlund to provide the goals in the centre-forward position during the 2023/24 campaign.

Man Utd have struggled to hit top form in the Premier League whilst seeing their hopes of progressing to the last-16 of the Champions League hanging by a thread. Goals have been an issue for the Manchester giants, and ten Hag could implore the board to provide him with the funds to bolster his attacking options in the new year.

Man Utd’s reported interest in Werner

Manchester United’s problems in the final third have been plain for all to see during the 2023/24 season. A significant factor has been the dropoff in the form of Marcus Rashford, who scored 30 goals in 56 appearances during the 2022/23 campaign. The 26-year-old has been unable to hit those heights during the current season, leaving United lacking in the goalscoring department.

Meanwhile, Hojlund has shown glimpses of potential but still needs to prove a hit in the Premier League. Man Utd signed the Denmark international from Atalanta in a deal worth £72m in August, but the 20-year-old was yet to hit the back of the net in the Premier League before they clashed with Newcastle United on 2nd December.

However, Hojlund has scored five goals in five Champions League appearances, providing the Red Devils a cutting edge on the continent, despite their likely exit from the competition following their final group stage clash with Bayern Munich this month.

Unsurprisingly, Man Utd could be in the market for another centre-forward in January 2024. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told CaughtOffside that the Red Devils have asked to be informed about Werner’s situation at RB Leipzig. The 27-year-old left Chelsea to return to his former club in August 2022 in a deal worth £25m, but could now find himself linked with a return to the Premier League.

Timo Werner - Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2020-21 (Chelsea) 35 6 12 2 2021-22 (Chelsea) 21 4 1 1 Totals 56 10 13 3 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Beth Tucker on Timo Werner

Tucker has indicated she’s not a fan of Werner and claimed he “couldn’t hit a barn door” during his three seasons at Chelsea. The United Stand Presenter would prefer the club to keep Martial until the end of the season rather than sign the German international in the new year. Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

“I'm not a fan of Werner. I saw him in the Premier League for Chelsea, and I wasn't a fan then. He has excellent pace and works hard, but United don't need another striker who can't hit a barn door. We need someone clinical, and we need someone experienced to come in alongside Hojlund. I don't think Werner is that player for me. He's good in the Bundesliga, but we've seen it before in the Premier League. I would steer clear of him. “If it comes to it, I’ve said I prefer Martial to Werner. Martial reportedly might leave the club, but if it were the option of wanting to keep Martial or bring in Werner, I would personally keep Martial just because of the technicality he offers. He's got better close control, whereas Werner has got more pace. They’re completely different players.”

Man Utd transfer news

With the winter window upon us next month, Man Utd could look to conduct business as they hope to salvage their season and earn qualification for the 2024/25 Champions League campaign. Transfer expert Romano has told GIVEMESPORT (30th November) that the Red Devils are not desperate to sell Casemiro despite continued interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Italian journalist also told GIVEMESPORT (30th November) that Raphael Varane isn’t determined to leave Old Trafford in 2024. According to Sky Sports Germany, Bayern Munich had discussed the possibility of signing the out-of-favour 30-year-old at the Allianz Arena.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has claimed that Manchester United have joined Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid in the race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian. The 16-year-old has recently starred for the Brazil U17 side at the FIFA U17 World Cup.

The winger currently has a £47m release clause in his Palmeiras contract, but it’s unlikely European clubs are prepared to pay the complete package to prise him away from South America. Imminent Man Utd minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen for the club to invest in the globe’s best young talent, which could save the Red Devils millions of pounds further down the line.