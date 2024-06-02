Highlights Manchester United are interested in signing Tosin Adarabioyo, Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

However, the club are pursuing multiple defenders as they look to bolster their defence.

Tosin is available on a free transfer, attracting interest from Chelsea and Newcastle, as well as Manchester United.

Manchester United are looking at a number of central defenders ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Sheth has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that United remain interested in Tosin Adarabioyo, but are keeping their options open. The club are keeping tabs on several centre-backs, and are eager to bolster this area of the pitch due to a poor defensive record last season. INEOS are also keen to improve the depth at the heart of the team's defence due to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez' continual fitness issues.

Sheth: Tosin Has Been a Player of Interest to United

The Defender is being courted by several clubs

Tosin has risen to prominence in recent years, following his move to Fulham from Manchester City, thriving in a settled side under Marco Silva. The Englishman's composure on the ball and rapid recovery pace have impressed many this season, and are attributes likely to be admired by the top sides chasing him.

Newcastle's rough spell during the season was compounded by a lack of depth at centre-half, while Chelsea's crop of players in this position had inconsistent campaigns. For United, it was a mixture of injuries and poor structural issues that resulted in a defence that conceded more shots than any other team in the league barring Sheffield United. Thus, to all three clubs, Tosin would be an attractive option on a free transfer this summer.

United will have to act fast if they want to get a deal over the line, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that he's now got an agreement with Chelsea. The Blues are looking to seal a deal over the next week, with Tosin likely to join on a free.

Tosin's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 20 Goals 2 Tackles 21 Interceptions 25 Aerial Duels Won 56

Sheth: The Centre of Defence is a Priority for United

The Red Devils are eyeing up a number of defenders

Erik ten Hag's team conceded 58 goals in 2023/24, the most they have ever let in in a Premier League campaign. As a result of this, United's new owners are prioritising strengthen the back end of the pitch this summer.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"He's (Tosin) one of a number of central defenders that Manchester United are looking at and you probably have to say that is it is going to be one of the positions that United will look at seriously to strengthen in the summer. (I say this) only because you've got a situation where Raphael Varane, whenever he was fit, was first choice for Manchester United- and I know that wasn't that often. But if you look at what happened in the FA Cup Final, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, effectively United's first choice central defensive partnership, they beat Manchester City with those two in situ. It's (Varane and Martinez starting together) only happened six times in 52 games during the season."

Despite Varane and Martinez excelling on the rare occasions they have played together, United's interest in adding to this core makes sense. Harry Maguire's good performances are sporadic, Jonny Evans is ageing and the aforementioned two struggle with fitness issues on a regular basis.

While Tosin may be an option, United have also been heavily linked with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and are likely to be monitoring the situations of several other defenders, as alluded to by Sheth.