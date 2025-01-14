Former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson would have handled issues within the current team and claimed the legendary Scot would have 'booted' Marcus Rashford out of the club after he revealed he wanted to leave Old Trafford soon.

Ferguson spent 27 years in charge of the Red Devils and earned a reputation for his no-nonsense approach to football and the firm hand with which he ran the team and dealt with his players. Numerous high-profile footballers such as David Beckham and Jaap Stam clashed with the coach, but he was never afraid to deal with stars how he saw fit.

His style of management has fallen by the wayside in recent years and there aren't many coaches today who feel comfortable handing out the level of tough love that he used to demonstrate at Old Trafford. Sheringham, who played under Ferguson at Old Trafford from 1997 to 2001, has now revealed how he'd handle one of the club's current stars who's had his issues.

Related Sir Alex Ferguson Named His Worst Manchester United Signing Ever Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed who he believes to be his worst ever signing at Manchester United.

Sheringham Thinks Rashford Would've Been Booted Out of United By Ferguson

The forward has had his issues with current manager Ruben Amorim

Following Ruben Amorim's arrival to Old Trafford, Rashford has fallen out of favour and has been dropped from the side. He's since spoken publicly about a desire to move on and start again elsewhere. The forward even has his eyes set on joining Barcelona. One thing is for certain, his days with the Red Devils seem numbered. Sheringham, speaking to OLBG, via quotes shared by Metro, was asked about the star's future and he didn't hold back.

"I don’t know and I don’t really care. I think the way he’s come out and said that he’s ready for a new challenge is beyond me. You used to get foreigners coming into England saying that sort of thing and people think, “yeah, okay”. However, when it’s one of your own from Manchester; a Manchester boy that should understand the privilege it is to play for Manchester United and where you’re at when you’re playing for Manchester United. "Every player in the world growing up still wants to play for Manchester United and he’s saying now that he wants a new challenge somewhere. I don’t understand it. Fergie would’ve booted him out the door by now if he’d have said that while he was in his tenure."

Rashford came through the ranks at Old Trafford and has only ever played for the Red Devils. He was once one of the side's most influential and strong performers, but that hasn't been the case for several years now. Despite this, the forward is still one of the highest earners at the club. With a number of different teams weighing up a potential move for Rashford, it's hard to imagine he'll be a United player once the winter transfer window closes at the end of January.