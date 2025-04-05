Manchester United have made it clear to Victor Osimhen that he is their number one target this summer, according to broadcast journalist Buchi Laba.

The Red Devils have had a strong interest in the Nigeria international all season, with the Napoli star on loan at Galatasaray and firing in 27 goals in 32 appearances for the club.

Ruben Amorim is desperate to bolster his attacking options during the upcoming summer window after the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee this summer, but they face big competition from a number of top clubs across Europe as a result of his fantastic qualities.

Man Utd Tell Osimhen He's First Choice

Reds have been pushing for months

Man Utd have had a long-standing interest in Osimhen, with Fabrizio Romano telling GIVEMESPORT that the player's release clause will drop this summer and that is something that has interested the Red Devils.

United have also been linked with Hugo Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres as potential options this summer, but according to Laba the club have made it clear to Osimhen, who has been called "the best striker in the world", and his representatives that he is their first option.

A move for Gyokeres has been expected since the arrival of Amorim, who managed the Swede at Sporting CP and helped him to become one of the best in the world. But the former Coventry man wants Champions League football and Arsenal are said to be leading that race.

Ekitike on the other hand has had a fine campaign at Frankfurt this year but struggled previously when he moved to PSG, and is likely to be very expensive too as the Bundesliga club don't want to lose their star man.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 05/05/2025.