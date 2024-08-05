Highlights Manchester United have told Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui they will step up bid to land them.

A deal to sign the Bayern Munich duo has stalled as United look to move players on first.

The Red Devils may look at midfielders if they secure the pair, with Manuel Ugarte the most likely signing in this area.

Manchester United are preparing to step up their pursuit of Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in the coming days, and have notified both players of their intent, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

De Ligt and Mazraoui have become the subject of a lengthy transfer saga, with the Dutchman giving United the 'green light' on a transfer in early July, while the Moroccan agreed a six-year contract with the Red Devils a week ago. However, due to stumbling blocks in negotiations with Bayern over fees and the need to sanction a major sale before going ahead with further incoming deals, the Manchester club's hierarchy have stalled in their moves for the duo.

Romano has revealed that United are set to table a fresh and more aggressive offer for the defenders, as they look to secure both players' signatures before they kick off their new season in less than a week's time in the Community Shield at Wembley. Leny Yoro's three-month sidelining injury sustained in pre-season has exacerbated the need to acquire De Ligt, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka's imminent departure means Mazraoui is required at Old Trafford.

Romano: United Looking to Secure Pair

The duo were attracted to the prominent role promised

With both De Ligt and Mazraoui falling in the pecking order in their respective positions at the Allianz arena, United have sensed a market opportunity to add two players to their squad who have worked under manager Erik ten Hag and will fill roles in their squad in need of strengthening. The likes of Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-Jae and Eric Dier have leapfrogged De Ligt, while Joshua Kimmich and Sacha Boey are now preferred options over Mazraoui.

This clear indication of a decline in prominence in Southern Germany, with a combined 31 Bundesliga starts between them last season, has attracted the pair to a move to the north-west, where they've been given assurances about regular playing time.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer journalist Romano revealed more with regard to United's imminent approach for the two players:

"It's very clear now Man United are prepared to try again. They told the players via their agent, the same agent, Rafaela Pimenta, that they are prepared to attack again. They are prepared to try again. "It's crucial for Wan-Bissaka to leave in order to bring in Noussair Mazraoui in the next few days, and they need more movement in terms of outgoings, but Man United will be back. This was the message sent to both players. This was the message sent to the agent and Bayern are also aware of Manchester United being prepared to try again for these two players. So expect movements in the next days for Manchester United on these two cases."

While Mazraoui will provide an upgrade in possession on Wan-Bissaka, and could be used at both right-back and left-back, De Ligt's arrival would allow 18-year-old Yoro to integrate more slowly after his injury.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat De Ligt Mazraoui Appearances 22 19 Pass Accuracy 93.9% 88.3% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.36 7.74 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 7.08 6.92 Tackles Per 90 0.97 2.41 Interceptions Per 90 1.23 1.5 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.66 1.43

United Also Want Ugarte

Attention may turn to the Uruguayan

If United do get these two deals over the line, attention may turn to strengthening their meek and vulnerable midfield. A replacement for the ageing Casemiro is on the agenda, as the FA Cup winners look for a long-term partner to Kobbie Mainoo.

The Red Devils remain in contact with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of Manuel Ugarte, who has agreed personal terms with the English giants. It's understood that the two clubs' negotiations over the fee are ongoing, and that a deal could come to fruition in the coming weeks. The Uruguay international has fallen out of favour under Luis Enrique at the Parc des Princes, and, like De Ligt and Mazraoui, he is attracted by the promise of an important role at Old Trafford.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 05/08/2024