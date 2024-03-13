Highlights Antony will be considered one of the biggest flops in Manchester United history as things stand.

Antony is unlikely to have a way back at Old Trafford, especially if Ten Hag leaves in the summer.

United bosses are hoping Borussia Dortmund loanee Jadon Sancho finishes the season in storming form.

If Erik ten Hag really is in the last weeks of his Manchester United reign it’s clear that two main factors will be identified as his downfall.

The Dutchman, of course, has faced a myriad of problems on and off the field this season.

But Ten Hag can’t escape two major failings that, in the final reckoning, may cost him his job at Old Trafford.

The most obvious is a lack of a playing identity that’s frustrated and infuriated fans in equal measure.

The other is Antony, United’s second most-expensive ever signing behind Paul Pogba and - so far - one of the biggest flops in the club’s history.

The kinder critics claim Antony is a one-footed, one-trick pony. Harsher observers say he’s an irrelevant waste of time who offers nothing.

How Antony compares to young United wingers in 2023-24 Premier League stats (per game) Antony Garnacho Forson Age 24 19 19 Appearances 22 26 3 Minutes 954 1774 65 Goals 0 5 0 Assists 0 3 1 Shots 1.2 2.5 0.3 Pass success (%) 78.5 79.2 88.5 Key passes 0.7 1.4 0.7 Successful dribbles 0.8 1.4 0 Statistics correct as of 13-03-24

It’s hard to see a way back for Antony, especially if Ten Hag leaves this summer. The Dutchman has given Antony huge support recently calling him “unstoppable” on his day.

Sadly there have been none of those days in a United shirt - and he’s dragged Ten Hag down with him.

If Ten Hag had managed to implement an acceptable playing style, like for instance Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, fans may have forgiven his flawed judgment over Antony.

Instead, the two factors have led to many believing he’s a ‘dead man walking’.

Ten Hag's Blueprint for Success has Unravelled at Man Utd

High profile bosses like Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho both tried and failed to win fans over with playing styles critics said were too dull, predictable and lacking in the flair associated with United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought some excitement back with a more attacking dynamic, taking over first as caretaker in December 2018, before leaving in November 2021.

But the Norwegian will be known as a nearly-man after losing four cup semi-finals and the 2021 Europa League final against Villarreal as he failed to win a trophy.

When he arrived at Old Trafford, Ten Hag’s credentials seemed compatible with United’s own DNA with the coach building a glowing reputation for his work at Ajax.

His Ajax side were a progressive, youthful, attacking team winning three Eridivisie titles in his four-and-a-half seasons in charge.

No-one expected Ten Hag to turn United around immediately especially as the US-owned club had a dysfunctional management set-up, a broken recruitment strategy and a business model too centred on commercial success.

But it wasn’t too much for supporters to expect Ten Hag to find a way of playing that could at least make them competitive to the point of challenging for Champions League positions.

To be fair to the Dutchman, he did that in his first season, winning the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle too.

But this season Ten Hag’s blueprint for success has unravelled. No-one can deny United’s injury list, especially to key players, has wrecked the manager’s plans.

Yet was it not reasonable to expect that his available players would be capable of sticking to a defined playing pattern even without some big names?

After all, this is a squad that at £1.2 billion is the most expensive in world football - ahead of even Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

So often, ex-players turned pundits complain they can’t see any pattern to United’s play with Ten Hag often relying on individual brilliance to win the day while all their immediate rivals stick to a plan.

United are too open in midfield with stats showing they give up a colossal number of chances.

Add that to the car crash that’s been Antony - and it’s easy to see why Ten Hag has plenty of explaining to do to United’s football boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe if he’s to save his job.

Andre Onana has Turned a Corner at Man Utd

Whisper it, but has Andre Onana turned a corner in his Manchester United career?

The African keeper, signed from Inter Milan in a £47 million deal last summer, endured a difficult first six months but there are signs his talent is finally beginning to flourish under the brutal Old Trafford spotlight.

Multi-lingual Onana, who speaks four languages, has delighted fans with big saves in recent games.

But it’s another trait which is turning him into a crowd favourite - his passion when United score, especially late winners.

Onana often joins his team-mates high up the pitch to celebrate big goals. And that’s why United fans have warmed to the Cameroon star.

United Hope Jadon Sancho has Strong end to Season

United bosses are hoping Jadon Sancho has a stormer at Borussia Dortmund in the closing weeks of the season - to save themselves a major dilemma.

Sancho, back on loan at Dortmund after his fall-out with Erik ten Hag, scored at the weekend to help his side win at Werder Bremen are the Bundesliga club are pleased with his attitude.

That was a problem for Erik ten Hag at United and it led to conflict.

If Sancho does well for the remainder of the season it’s likely Dortmund will want to make the deal permanent.

Senior staff at United believe a parting is the best solution with Sancho himself staying quiet on a permanent return to Old Trafford.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.