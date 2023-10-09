Highlights Manchester United have struggled massively this season, and it's about time Erik ten Hag makes some big changes.

The win over Brentford in the Premier League painted over the cracks, and three players in particular are in risk of being dropped.

The changes could be exactly what United need to get their season firing again.

When Manchester United embarked on their second Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, few would have predicted the kind of topsy-turvy nature that these early weeks have since unfolded. The Red Devils have been inconsistent to say the least, and damaging defeats to top-four rivals like Tottenham and Arsenal have certainly stung, while their displays against some of the league's lower lights haven't set the world alight either.

Now that the international break is underway, Ten Hag will no doubt be thinking of up ways of trying to kick-start this United team once and for all, and after another below-par performance against Brentford, albeit leading to a win, changes will surely be coming. If the side are to start picking things up, then here are three players who Ten Hag must surely consider dropping from his starting line-up.

Casemiro

Previously here on GIVEMESPORT, we've analysed Casemiro's struggles this season and how far his form and performances have fallen since his debut campaign at the club. And while he seems to have picked up a goal-scoring touch - he's bagged four in 11 games across all competitions, including two at the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich - he has simply not provided the defensive protection Ten Hag has needed.

The £350k-a-week earning midfielder was hauled off just after the hour mark in the dreadful 3-1 home defeat to Brighton a few weeks ago, while the most damning statement was made when he was taken off at half-time against Brentford this past weekend - a game in which United would rescue without him. It would certainly a big call from Ten Hag to finally wield the axe on Casemiro, but with Sofyan Amrabat now in the wings and getting his feet under the table with a taster of Premier League action, perhaps now is the perfect time for the Morocco international to be given a starting role in his more favoured holding midfield position.

Marcus Rashford

One of the star performers of Ten Hag's first season in charge at Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford has fallen someway short of his standards this year. The England international has completely gone off the boil, and has scored just one goal in 10 games across all competitions, with his sole strike coming in the 3-1 defeat away at the Emirates against Arsenal. It's a complete contrast to his outstanding performances last year, when he led the charge to the top four and a return to the Champions League for this season, netting 30 goals in 56 games.

Given that Alejandro Garnacho is waiting in the wings to take his chance when ready, Ten Hag surely has no choice or alternative but to drop Rashford and bring the Argentine in. It could be exactly what United need in terms of some fresh legs with Garnacho's introduction, but also have the double effect of taking Rashford out of the limelight for a while and letting him find his feet again off the bench. United simply can't afford to be carrying passengers at this moment, and right now, the England star isn't carrying his weight.

While he's taking considerably more shots per game and actually completing more dribbles too compared to last season as per Whoscored, the end product hasn't been there, and it's that profligacy in front of goal that is starting to wear thin for Ten Hag and United fans. A particularly galling moment came in the clash against Galatasary, when Rashford opted to try and square it for the onrushing Bruno Fernandes despite being clean through on goal - make no mistake about it, a confident Rashford would have looked to take that opportunity on himself. It spoke volumes of the kind of state of mind he is in right now, that he looked to try and pass on the responsibility than take on the burden himself. Rashford could simply do with being given a rest now.

Andre Onana

One of the marquee signings of the summer, Andre Onana's arrival as goalkeeper and David de Gea's exit from the club was supposed to be the start of a new and glorious era at United, with Ten Hag finally landing the kind of shot-stopper who could help his idea of playing out from the back. Instead, despite the Cameroon international's admirable trait of owning up to his mistakes and taking responsibility, his errors in big games are just sapping the confidence out of the rest of the team and the fans watching too - something Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel has picked up on.

I think a lot of that is pressure, I spoke to him after Bayern, I spoke to him after the other Champions League match against Galatasaray as well, he’s very down on the mistakes he’s made. And now he’s upset the whole team. Now they will even more not trust him, and my god, it’s not good.

His distribution was supposed to be his key selling point, and while there have certainly been signs that he could become a superb option in the mould of an Ederson, his passing at times has sometimes been lazy and questionable. Whether it's putting his defenders or holding midfielder under pressure, or trying to be too fancy for his own good, Onana's mistakes have been costly to say the least. Given that another summer signing, Altay Bayindir, is waiting in the wings for an opportunity, Ten Hag may feel that just taking Onana out for now might be the best way to go ahead right now. Sometimes one step backwards can lead to a couple more forwards, and in Onana's case, United could really do with their Cameroon star doing the simple stuff first and foremost.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and Spotrac