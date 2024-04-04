Highlights Roberto De Zerbi could be a contender to replace Erik ten Hag if Manchester United decide to sack the Dutchman.

Mason Mount has finally showed up for Man Utd, but faces a battle to be picked ahead of Bruno Fernandes in the starting XI.

United's summer transfer plans have already changed with a new left-back now being lined up, although 17-year-old Harry Amass is impressing.

Are Erik ten Hag’s own words killing his chances of remaining at Manchester United?

The Dutchman’s admission that Brentford wanted it more than United’s woeful stars is a damning indictment and one that’s likely to shake Sir Jim Ratcliffe as he plots his next moves.

It’s continually one step forward and two back for United with the momentum of that epic FA Cup win over Liverpool wiped away by a truly shocking performance at Brentford.

It’s been said that United’s own players are consistently bad enough to get ten Hag the sack.

But the former Ajax boss looks to be talking his way out of Old Trafford too.

He can be applauded for his honourable assessment of yet another startlingly bad display but the brutal truth must surely have dawned on Ratcliffe.

Related Who is Jason Wilcox and why Man Utd Want Him Man United view Wilcox as a key appointment who would work alongside Dan Ashworth in the new structure being assembled.

For if Ten Hag can’t motivate his stars to represent the United badge with honest endeavour as the basic starting point his influence over the dressing room must be questioned.

Being outfought, outrun and outplayed has been a recurring theme during Ten Hag’s reign, with high profile players like Marcus Rashford among stars who have been called out for a lack of application and effort.

If that’s still happening in the closing stretch of the season Ratcliffe can’t be blamed for coming to the conclusion that Ten Hag isn’t the man to take United forward.

Each defeat at this stage of the season is a dagger to United’s fading hopes of making the top five and, potentially, Champions League football next season.

De Zerbi Emerging as Strong Manager Option for Man Utd

It also erodes Ten Hag’s chances of staying in charge for a third season with Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi emerging as an increasingly strong candidate to stake a claim for the United hot seat.

Next up is a trip to stuttering Chelsea on Thursday with the remaining League games a mix of should win and might win.

The plain truth for Ten Hag, though, is they’re now all must win - and that includes the visits of title contenders Liverpool and Arsenal to Old Trafford.

Roberto De Zerbi's Best and Worst Brighton Results Best Date Brighton 2-1 Liverpool 29-01-23 Arsenal 0-3 Brighton 14-05-23 Man United 1-3 Brighton 16-09-23 Ajax 0-2 Brighton 09-11-23 Brighton 4-1 Crystal Palace 03-02-24 Worst Brighton 1-5 Everton 08-05-23 Newcastle 4-1 Brighton 18-05-23 Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton 30-09-23 Luton 4-0 Brighton 30-01-24 AS Roma 4-0 Brighton 07-03-24

Yet still, deep into Ten Hag’s second season in charge, it’s a guessing game as to which United shows up on a match-day.

That in itself is a sackable offence in the eyes of some critics who claim by now, Ten Hag should have laid down the basic responsibilities and minimum requirements every time his players step on the pitch.

All of this will form the discussion to be had on Ten Hag’s future by Ratcliffe, incoming CEO Omar Berrada and, when his exit from Newcastle is sorted, Director of Football Dan Ashworth.

By then, Ten Hag may have already talked himself onto United’s roster of ex-managers.

Mason Mount Finally Showed What he can do for Man Utd

At least one Erik ten Hag prediction has come true with Mason Mount finally arriving as a Manchester United player with his excellent goal at Brentford.

Mount has endured a disastrous time with injury since his £55 million move from Chelsea last summer but Ten Hag has always believed he’d emerge as a valuable signing.

Related Mikel Arteta Thought Arsenal 'Deal was Almost Done' for Mason Mount Arsenal could have signed Mason Mount last summer after talks with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

His late goal highlighted the two qualities Ten Hag had in mind when he signed the attacking midfielder.

Mount’s awareness to find the forward pocket of space where he could hurt Brentford was a clear positive.

And his first touch and composed finish was a throwback to days at Chelsea when he would regularly score key goals, notably the 2021-22 season when he scored 13.

Finding a regular starting place, however, may be more of a challenge with Bruno Fernandes first-choice for the position.

Man United's Transfer Plans Change as New Left Back Could be Signed

Manchester United believe they may have to divert summer transfer funds to cover the worrying developments around Tyrell Malacia’s fitness.

And that could hit Erik ten Hag’s transfer plans with the United boss already identifying his top summer targets to the club.

Dutch full back Malacia, bought as understudy to Luke Shaw, joined United as one of Erik ten Hag’s first signings in July 2022 for £14 million.

Related Man Utd 'In Talks' to Sign Melvin Bard From Nice Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to embark on his first transfer window at Manchester United and a familiar name could be targeted

Malacia hasn’t kicked a ball since playing the final half of extra-time in the Netherlands’ 4-2 Nations League defeat by Croatia in June last year.

The left back underwent serious knee operation soon after, but following several set-backs and more surgery the 24-year-old star won’t play again this season according to Ten Hag.

United aren’t planning to spend huge sums in the summer transfer window with new investor and head of football operations Sir Jim Ratcliffe determined to re-model the club’s recruitment strategy.

But with doubts about the long term reliability of Shaw - who has missed 26 of United’s 41 games so far this season - and uncertainty on whether Malacia can make a full recovery have delivered a curveball to planned summer recruitment.

Talented academy star Harry Amass, 17, is tipped as a future first-teamer, but Ten Hag and his staff would be reluctant to throw the youngster in as a regular or permanent back-up next season.

And that has left Ratcliffe and incoming CEO Berrada facing the prospect of potentially diverting up to £20 million in fees and wages of their planned summer budget to buying a new left-back.