Highlights Pundits Gary Lineker and Micah Richards have criticised INEOS for the poor treatment of Erik Ten Hag.

Ten Hag went from almost being sacked to being asked to stay at Manchester United.

The Dutchman could also be handed a new contract at Old Trafford.

With news having broken over the past few days that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to stay with the club after all, amidst a turmoil of speculation that saw ten Hag doomed to be sacked regardless of his FA Cup success, the Dutchman has recently taken to a TV interview in his homeland to describe the situation.

Speaking to NOS, Ten Hag revealed: "The club management came to me while I was on holiday in Ibiza. They suddenly showed up on my doorstep and told me they wanted to continue with me. "As in any organization, it is wise to evaluate. Manchester United did that too.

"The new owner is new to football, he has taken his time. They spoke with Thomas Tuchel, but came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager."

In response to the claims made by Ten Hag in the wake of him being re-instilled as Manchester United boss, pundits and ex-players Gary Lineker and Micah Richards jumped to the 54-year-old's defense, claiming on The Rest Is Football podcast that INEOS' treatment of ten Hag had been "poor".

Richards and Lineker Support Ten Hag

The former described the manager's treatment as "poor"

Richards, speaking first on the matter on The Rest Is Football podcast, said: "It's so poor, isn't it? We spoke about how Jim Ratcliffe had came in and had hired proper footballing people, but then you're hearing stories like this... it's just ridiculous."

Lineker replied: "It's extraordinary, actually. I've never known anything like this."

Richards added: "How can they interview another manager, but tell him [ten Hag] that they've been speaking with another manager? And then ten Hag says "okay, I'll stay". If I was manager, I'd say "okay, that's not for me."

Lineker continued, saying: "In his defence, and he deserves to be defended, he's won two titles in two years, the league cup and now the FA Cup. We all knew that Manchester United had spoken to other people, and he wasn't happy with the way people had been speaking about him. He came to us [at Wembley] wanting to speak live about the situation."

"I genuinely felt for him under those circumstances, having won them a couple of trophies and being told indirectly you're to be sacked. I told him "I hope you're there next season" because I do.

Ten Hag's whirlwind post-season

The Dutchman was set to be sacked, but is now being backed

News had broken just a few days before the FA Cup final in May that Manchester United were set to move along from the tenure of Erik ten Hag in search of new leadership, proceeding from a season in which they had been dumped out of the Champions League and league cup, with an eighth-placed-finish in the Premier League.

Related Ten Hag New Deal Now 'Really Close' at Man Utd Manchester United are pushing to secure a new contract for Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The news had spread incredibly quickly, to the point where it was deemed as common knowledge that ten Hag would depart, even if Manchester United were successful against Manchester City at Wembley stadium, but following on from the Red Devil's 2-1 victory, courtesy of strikes from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, the board have since turned around on their initial decision, with ten Hag set to sign a contract extension in the coming weeks.

Erik ten Hag at Manchester United Games 114 Wins 66 Trophies 2