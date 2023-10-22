Highlights Casemiro's form has become a major concern for Ten Hag and insiders believe he could be dropped for the Manchester derby even if fit.

Ten Hag is ready to make a surprise Anthony Martial decision.

Andre Onana has been sent a message by Ten Hag over his style of play.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been fire-fighting all season, but there’s one player he didn’t think would become a major issue.

Yet the form of Casemiro has become such a worry that insiders at Old Trafford say the United boss was preparing to drop the Brazilian for the trip to Sheffield United.

And his place is already in jeopardy for the upcoming Manchester derby against City - even if he’s fit.

An injury picked up on international duty for Brazil saved ten Hag the job of standing Casemiro down at Bramall Lane.

But that’s just kicking the can down the road and ten Hag knows he’s going to have to make a tough decision on Casemiro in the coming days.

Casemiro facing a battle at Old Trafford

After filling in at left-back in his first games at United, on-loan Moroccan international Sofyan Amrabat is now finding his feet in his natural midfield role.

And Scottish international Scott McTominay has gone from an outsider to undroppable after scoring another vital goal in the win over the Blades after his match-winning double against Brentford before the international break.

It all adds up to an unforeseen dilemma for United’s Dutch manager who has given Casemiro extra days off in Brazil while he recovers from a minor injury sustained against Venezuela then aggravated against Uruguay.

The 31-year-old midfielder cost £70 million when he joined United in the summer of 2022 and his first season impact on the team was one of significant influence.

However, this season has highlighted the need for younger, quicker legs around him with alarming stats showing that he’s an easy player for opponents to run past.

Lately, though, Casemiro hasn’t even been doing the basics right and his game has been littered with mistakes in and out of possession.

After substituting the highly-decorated South American at half-time against Brentford and bringing on Christian Eriksen in his place ten Hag cited a worrying reason for the change.

“I wanted more football, one who brings passing, distribution, link-up play so I thought bring in Christian Eriksen for Cas” said the United boss.

Dropping a fit Casemiro for the Manchester derby against Pep Guardiola’s Treble winners next Sunday would be a bold and brave move.

But the former Ajax coach has shown already in his time at Old Trafford that reputations count for nothing and all that matters is the overall functionality and efficiency of the team as a collective.

Cristiano Ronaldo, bombed out by ten Hag almost a year ago, and current outcast Jadon Sancho can both vouch for that after getting on the wrong side of the Dutchman.

City can boast arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world in Rodri.

When he arrived at United the more experienced Casemiro - who won five Champions Leagues in his time at Real Madrid - was a player could give Rodri a run for his money.

Now though, the Brazilian is sweating on his place in the team against City - and that decision could be one of the biggest calls ten Hag has had to make in his time at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has told Onana to make key change

WHEN Andre Onana announced he was going back to play for Cameroon after a spell in exile from his national team Erik ten Hag was less than overjoyed.

Ten Hag felt Onana’s sole focus should be building his career at Old Trafford with United goalkeepers facing a unique and brutal spotlight.

Those fears seemed to play out as the 27-year-old keeper returned from his first game back for Cameroon in an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Burundi.

In the two matches following the international break Onana dropped clangers against Brighton in a 3-1 Premier League defeat and the 4-3 loss at Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

But on his return from international duty this time Onana delighted ten Hag with arguably his best display for United so far in the win at Sheffield United.

Onana made several vital saves including one outstanding first half stop to keep out a shot from Cameron Archer.

United’s coaching staff were delighted with Onana’s contribution with ten Hag said to be happy his £47 million keeper was solid and composed.

But Onana has been told to take less risks with playing out from the back until United’s defence is more settled with the return of Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Martial has not given up on his Man Utd career

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United journey seems to have done a U-turn - and the Frenchman is no longer a certainty to leave in the January transfer window.

Manager Erik ten Hag was willing to allow Martial to go in the summer but no-one made a suitable bid.

But the Dutch boss has consistently backed Martial and even though Rasmus Hojlund is a first choice starter ten Hag believes the French striker can play a significant role with United facing a heavy match schedule until Christmas.

Insiders say Martial is a diligent and committed worker in training and has not given up on his United career.