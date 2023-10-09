Highlights Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's future is uncertain following a string of poor results and a rough start to the season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's future could be hanging in the balance heading into the October international break, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It hasn't been a great start to the campaign for the Red Devils, but ten Hag was offered a little bit of respite with a last-minute victory over Brentford over the weekend.

Scott McTominay's brace at the Stretford End couldn't have come at a better time for ten Hag and United, who had been on the verge of recording their worst losing run in the league since the 1970s. Trailing 1-0 to Brentford heading into added time, McTominay popped up twice to give United some reprieve heading into the international break.

Who knows where the narrative would've gone had McTominay not turned things around for United, with some suggestions following the mid-week defeat to Galatasaray that ten Hag's job could be coming under serious pressure. United had already registered their worst start to a season in decades, with the Red Devils having suffered more defeats than they had managed victories.

Granted, the win over Brentford did little to inspire the United faithful that things are heading in the right direction, with the look on ten Hag's face at full-time one of relief, rather than elation. However, the Dutch manager will be hoping to use the result as a stepping stone when club football returns and kick on following their rough start to the campaign.

And in the latest update provided to GIVEMESPORT, it looks likely that ten Hag will remain in charge for the foreseeable future.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

'You can't get away with...' - Ben Jacobs

When asked by GIVEMESPORT about the current situation regarding ten Hag's position as United boss, Jacobs admitted that questions had started to be asked, but the former Ajax man was still considered the best person for the job. However, there was a feeling from the reliable reporter that if results didn't continue to improve, ten Hag could be sacked later down the line, with Jacobs pointing towards United's fixture list after the international break as a potentially defining run of matches:

“Sources indicate that ten Hag’s job is safe as safe as a football manager’s job can be when results are not going Manchester United's way. And it's all very well giving him the backing now, but it's quite clear if they don't start going on a run in the Premier League and if they don't get out of their Champions League group, then any Manchester United manager would in theory, be under threat. “This is still the Manchester United of old. It's the same culture. It's the same chopping and changing style hierarchy. It's the same false dawn after false dawn that we've seen pretty much with every manager since Alex Ferguson. So ten Hag will know that at a club like Manchester United, you can't get away with even a mini bad run, and Manchester United are more than a mini bad run.”

What's next for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United?

Depending on how results go for United, the conversations around ten Hag's job could be completely different ahead of the November international break. That's because United face a major October with key fixtures in three different competitions.

They return to Premier League action with a winnable fixture at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United, before welcoming FC Copenhagen to Old Trafford for a must-win clash in the Champions League.

That punctuates a week which includes a mammoth Manchester Derby showdown at Old Trafford, in a game which could influence which way United's season heads in. Following that, it's another big clash in Greater Manchester, as Newcastle United travel to town for what is a repeat of last season's League Cup final, this time in the competition's fourth round.

Heading into November, a trip to Craven Cottage to play Fulham comes before the return fixture against FC Copenhagen in Denmark and then finally another match at Old Trafford against Luton Town.

Will Erik ten Hag lose his job at Manchester United?

Looking at the fixture list, there are plenty of opportunities for United to register big victories, with games against Sheffield United, Fulham and Luton being eyed up as chances to post a healthy scoreline. Yet it's the games against City in the league, Newcastle in the cup and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League which will likely dictate whether ten Hag is kept on for another month as United boss.

While results - and in truth performances - have been dodgy at times this season, expect United to bounce back after the international break and ten Hag to keep his job in the Old Trafford dugout.