Manchester United could enter the transfer market for a central defender this summer, Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

While the Sky Sports reporter says a striker and midfielder will be the Red Devils' two priorities, he can also see a new centre-back arriving at Old Trafford if there are departures in that position.

Man United transfer news

United selling a couple of their current centre-halves this summer is certainly a possibility.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the Manchester club could be open to letting Harry Maguire go.

The England international hasn't been a regular at Old Trafford this season, making just five starts in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt.

It also wouldn't be a shock to see Victor Lindelöf depart Erik ten Hag's side, with The Sun reporting that Inter Milan are interested in his services.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Man United's transfer plans?

Sheth thinks United could move for a new central defender in the next window depending on what happens with their current options.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "United might have to go into the market for a central defender, but with that brings its own problems because if they're coming into the club knowing that [Raphaël] Varane and Lisandro Martínez are the first choice, then they'll have a decision to make as well.

'Do I want to go?' Or do they have the confidence in their own ability to say, 'No, I'm good enough. I'm going to give the manager a selection headache to try and get into the first team full stop.' So it's going to be very interesting because those two positions, striker and midfield, we know that those are priority positions. Potentially a right-back as well, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka has shown some great form. But that central defensive position, I think that is definitely one to look at, in particular, if we see departures at Old Trafford."

Who could Man United sign?

One centre-half who United have been linked with is Napoli's Kim Min-jae, who's been excellent for Luciano Spalletti's side this season.

In fact, the reliable Fabrizio Romano has revealed that United scouts have been following the player.

As per WhoScored, Kim is winning 3.1 aerial duels in the Champions League this term, which is the second-highest average in his squad. He's also making the most interceptions, averaging 2.4 in Europe's elite competition.

If Ten Hag does need to sign a new centre-back this summer, then the South Korea international is someone he has to consider.