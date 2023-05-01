Manchester United having Casemiro and Christian Eriksen back in midfield makes a 'huge difference' to Erik ten Hag and his team, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The duo were missing through suspension and injury respectively before returning to action last month.

Casemiro was serving a four-game domestic suspension following his dismissal against Southampton in March, his second of the season, before he returned to play the full 90 minutes against Sevilla. The 31-year-old's presence at the base of Erik ten Hag's midfield had been sorely missed and although they were undone by two late own-goals in that game, United looked dangerous throughout even without star forward Rashford.

Christian Eriksen also came off the bench in the 62nd minute of the same game - his first appearance for the club since January. Eriksen sustained an ankle injury following a reckless Andy Carroll tackle during United's fourth-round FA Cup tie against Reading and finally got some minutes under his belt.

The Dane missed the 7-0 defeat against Liverpool as well as the loss against Newcastle and since he and Casemiro have been back in the starting XI together alongside Bruno Fernandes, with the trio earning £690,000-a-week between them according to Spotrac, the Red Devils have taken seven points from a possible nine in the league and beaten Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-finals.

What did Sheth say about Casemiro and Eriksen?

Sheth has stated that Ten Hag having his preferred midfield trio will make a huge difference during the final weeks of the Premier League season.

He told GMS: "What has been good for United is the return from suspension of Casemiro and the return from injury of Christian Eriksen.

"His first-choice midfield has always been Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro. With those three now back in tandem, that makes a huge difference as well [during the run-in]."

What has United's injury situation been this season?

Things were going okay for Ten Hag and United earlier in the season but recently it's fair to say they've had some terrible luck with injuries.

Lisandro Martinez is ruled out for the rest of the season while there appear to be doubts over Raphael Varane playing again this term too, although talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GMS that the Dutch manager had a 'glint in his eye' when talking about the Frenchman, suggesting he may play some part towards the end of this season.

There has also been smaller issues for Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, although they are all currently available for selection.