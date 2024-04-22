Highlights A new Manchester United manager is undecided due to Erik Ten Hag's poor performances.

United fans seem eager for change with Zinedine Zidane, Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Tuchel in the mix.

Ten Hag's future remains unsure, and the next steps are pending INEOS' decision on his employment.

There is no concrete frontrunner in terms of Manchester United's new manager hunt - at least before a decision is made on Erik ten Hag by new minority owners INEOS as the Dutchman continues to produce poor performances, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Ten Hag's future is already being deliberated by pundits and fans after a run of just one win in seven league games for the Red Devils at present; but almost blowing a 3-0 lead against Coventry at Wembley on Sunday, saved by VAR and narrowly winning on penalties was enough to massively push the Dutchman towards the exit door in the eyes of the public. It's no secret that he is struggling at Old Trafford, but those rumours will only grow in the coming weeks. And whilst there has been no concrete talks to replace him just yet, Fabrizio Romano states that the situation could change soon depending on INEOS' actions with the Dutchman.

Manchester United: New Manager Latest

United fans will be hoping for a new manager to come to the helm

There have been a plethora of names linked with the United vacancy, though as Romano says, it could be too hard to call a concrete name just yet.

Zinedine Zidane, Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel have all been linked with the job in recent weeks, though with Nagelsmann committing his future as the Germany National Team boss until July 2026, De Zerbi being strongly linked with Liverpool and Zidane links being tenuous in general, it's unsure as to who they could bring to the Old Trafford dugout.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 62 of his 107 games in charge of United - resulting in a 57.94% win rate.

Ten Hag still has a contract running until the end of next season, whilst United boast the option of extending his contract by another year - though if recent results continue until the end of the season, it would appear likely that the Dutchman won't be in the United dugout come August.

Romano: "There Is No Concrete Option for Man Utd"

United will have to step up their chase if Ten Hag does depart

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that it is too hard to call a front-runner just yet until Ten Hag departs. He said:

“[Julian] Nagelsmann was at the top of the list at Bayern to replace Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season [prior to his decision to stay with Germany], and so I don’t think any names are concrete at this stage. "The situation obviously could change as soon as INEOS make a decision on Erik ten Hag. But at the moment, the situation is still quiet. It’s even difficult to mention a front-runner, because we are not at that stage of the story.”

Manchester United's Season Under Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag hasn't had a good season at Old Trafford

Ten Hag is on track to record United's second-worst season in Premier League history. The 58 points accrued in the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick two seasons ago was United's lowest in the Premier League era, and the 64 accrued by David Moyes in his only campaign at the Old Trafford helm is the second-worst; with United needing to win five of their final six fixtures if they are to beat that target.

Ten Hag's side have massively regressed from last season, where they recorded 75 points including 23 wins from 38 - a much better tally than the measly 15 wins they have picked up so far in the current campaign.

