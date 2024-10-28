After a poor start to the season, Manchester United have finally parted ways with their manager, Erik ten Hag, and the man to replace him could well be Barcelona legend, Xavi Hernandez.

It has been a long time coming, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Man Utd board have finally seen enough and called time on ten Hag's rein at Old Trafford. The Dutchman oversaw the club's worst start to a Premier League campaign, and the Red Devils had won just one in their last eight matches after the defeat to West Ham this weekend.

With rumours circulating all season, it will come as no surprise that ten Hag has been relieved of his duties. But, there are a number of names now being linked with the vacancy, and Xavi is thought to be one to watch as the race for the hot seat begins.

Xavi Could be New United Boss

Barcelona icon has been pursued by Man Utd chiefs

That's according to talkSPORT reporter, Anil Kandola, who claims Xavi was being lined up as one of the top targets for the role even before ten Hag was officially let go.

Kandola tweeted:

"Being told Xavi is a SERIOUS contender to take over as Man United boss. Ten Hag’s under more pressure than ever. Seems only a matter of time before INEOS let him go. The United board have ramped up their pursuit of a Ten Hag replacement and Xavi is one to watch out for."

With ten Hag now gone, it remains to be seen whether United will give Ruud van Nistelrooy time as caretaker manager, or go straight for the kill and hire Xavi - who was called the "best coach in the world" by Joan Laporta - to usher in a new era at the club.

Xavi Talks Have Taken Place

United chiefs have already met with Spaniard

If reports are to be believed, it may not take all that long to get Xavi installed at Old Trafford. Apparently, United chiefs were busy during the recent international break discussing the job with Xavi, among other managerial candidates. Talks were held in Barcelona between United's CEO, Omar Berrada, and the Spanish icon, but it was suggested a firm decision could not be reached so the Red Devils stuck with ten Hag.

What Manchester United would look like under Xavi is unclear, but it is believed he would be keen to raid his former club and sign Raphinha if he does take on the job, with improving the attacking roster expected to be his main priority. The Brazilian winger could cost up to £83m, though, and after already spending big on ten Hag's recruitments, there is a chance Ratcliffe and co. would prefer to be cost-efficient next time round.

United bosses reportedly contacted Xavi as early as the summer, though those talks were thought to be more precautionary and exploratory, to gauge how the former Barcelona man would feel if an opportunity arose in the future. He is not the only man they have spoken to, though, and there are a number of managers who could replace ten Hag at United now that he has finally been removed from his post.