Highlights Manchester United 'have a lack of candidates' to replace manager Erik Ten Hag.

The pressure is building on the Dutchman following Monday night's 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Only three players are reportedly not for sale in the upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United suffered another humiliating loss in the Premier League on Monday, but the club's board might not be in a hurry to fire manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils' form has slumped this season, putting them on course to miss out on European competitions after qualifying for the Champions League last campaign. However, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that senior INEOS officials have an issue as there is a 'lack of genuine candidates' to replace the under-pressure Dutchman.

After losing 4-0 away at Crystal Palace, Man United have only won twice in their last 10 matches in the Premier League. The club sits eighth in the table with three matches remaining to secure a spot in Europe for next season. The FA Cup finalists will face Arsenal, Newcastle, and Brighton before the end of this year's Premier League campaign.

Another loss has increased speculation over Ten Hag's future, but Jones suggests why a managerial change might not be on the horizon yet:

"He continues to be assessed, but I’m not entirely sure what is left to make judgement on? Even if he wins the FA Cup against Man City, is that enough to convince everyone that he’s the man?" "We already know there is a severe lack of consistency and reliability when it comes to this United team, but I think the main issue the board have is a lack of genuine candidates to take over that are guaranteed to come in straight away and be a success."

A change in the club's board is also a factor to consider in the Ten Hag saga after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal in February to buy a 27.7 per cent stake in Manchester United. The British billionaire will now oversee football operations and could have a very busy summer transfer window.

Major Man United Overhaul is Ahead

Recently, there have been reports that almost every Man United player is up for sale as the club looks to cut their wage bill and adopt a different transfer strategy in the new era under Ratcliffe. The likes of Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Jadon Sancho, and Mason Greenwood are all likely to leave in the next couple of months, along with manager Ten Hag, who has been in charge since April 2022.

The Telegraph reported that only three Man United players are safe for next season and won't be placed on the transfer list: Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund. While the latter only arrived less than 12 months ago from Atalanta, academy graduates Mainoo and Garnacho have shown signs of huge potential this season and are in the club's plans.

Reports suggest the club is in the market for a central striker, midfielder, and central defender in the upcoming summer transfer window. Signing a central defender was on Man United's list of priorities last summer, but the club ultimately decided to sign a 35-year-old veteran, Jonny Evans, and spent big money on the trio of Hojlund, Mason Mount, and Andre Onana.

