Highlights Manchester United want to shift away from a strategy of signing high-profile stars like Casemiro and Raphael Varane.

Casemiro and Varane are likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

United could look to add Jonny Evans to their coaching staff to help youngsters like Willy Kambwala.

Before Casemiro and Raphael Varane there was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Edinson Cavani.

But if new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe gets his way the former Real Madrid stars will be the last high-profile stars to join Manchester United at the back end of their careers.

Casemiro and Varane are unlikely to be at United next season with behind the scenes moves being discussed to allow them to leave this summer with the Saudi Pro League a potential destination, certainly for the Brazilian midfielder.

Ratcliffe has already told Erik ten Hag the days of signing headline stars who are moving into the final stages of their career will be a non-starter in the future.

The new boss of United’s day-to-day activities insists the club must change its recruitment model and that means no more so-called ‘Hollywood’ signings of older stars.

Champions League winners Casemiro (5 times) and Varane (4) had huge success with Madrid winning Europe’s elite competition nine times between them.

Casemiro was already 30 when he arrived at Old Trafford with plenty of miles on the clock and critics have highlighted his lack of mobility and energy in several games this season.

Varane was younger at 27, but reliability issues have hampered the French World Cup winner since his move to United.

A replacement is being actively sought but the age profile may well be different with Lille teenager Leny Yoro scouted by United in their Europa Conference League and Ligue 1 games.

United paid a staggering £115 million for the duo and pay them a combined £700,000-a-week in wages.

Rangnick Told United They Were Wasting Money on Players

Ralf Rangnick, appointed interim boss at United in November 2021 after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left, proved a whistleblower by flagging up that United were wasting big money on players trading on past reputations.

Rangnick, now in charge of the Austrian national side, managed Cavani during his six-month spell at Old Trafford.

During Rangnick’s 30 games, £250,000-a-week Cavani was fit enough to make only 12 appearances, scoring once to earn United a point at Newcastle.

It was the kind of expensive short-term move that Ratcliffe will stamp out whether Ten Hag survives the summer or not.

Ratcliffe does not intend United to be a selling club. But he wants any signings he makes to have a sell-on value and won’t countenance writing off millions on players who are worthless at the end of their contracts.

That’s why reports of moves for Ivan Toney, reportedly valued at £100 million by Brentford, would be at odds with the transfer strategy Ratcliffe is trying to create.

Even at £75-80 million Toney, 28 last month, would have little sell-on transfer value as the Bees star would be 32 years old at the end of a four-year contract.

Ten Hag has already signalled 21-year-old Rasmus Hojlund, signed from Atalanta for £72 million last summer, needs help in attack with Leipzig’s 20-year-old hit man Benjamin Sesko, with 18 goals for club and country this season, of interest.

But the Dutch boss - if he’s still around - may be disappointed with the days of routine big money transfer swoops every summer set to be ended by Ratcliffe.

Jonny Evans Could be Added to Man Utd Coaching Staff

Although United are cost-cutting and streamlining staff, word from inside the club’s Carrington training HQ is that veteran defender Jonny Evans may have been earmarked for a future position on the coaching staff.

Evans, 36, is in his second spell at Old Trafford and has so far played 25 times in all competitions this season after being originally recruited to boost numbers for United’s summer tour to America last year.

Despite several excellent displays it’s uncertain if the Northern Ireland defender will be offered another one-year deal.

That’s likely to be determined once the futures of Varane, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have been sorted out.

But, Evans’ calmness, football knowledge and experience has been noted by senior figures who, going forward, are keen to keep him involved with young defenders like Willy Kambwala.

Man Utd Youngsters Attracting Championship Interest

Ethan Wheatley’s goal exploits for the Under 18 side has made him a major loan target for Championship and League One clubs next season.

Wheatley, who like Kobbie Mainoo is from Stockport, was promoted to the first team bench for the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth and the FA Cup win over Coventry City on the back of impressive performances for Adam Lawrence’s side, notably the 9-1 win at Liverpool.

Wheatley scored a 57 minute hat-trick as United ran riot. And the striker isn’t the only United player being eyed for a loan opportunity.

Left-back Harry Amass and midfielder Omari Forson are both interesting Championship sides.

But the big dilemma for Erik ten Hag will centre on Amad Diallo who hasn’t kicked on from scoring the winner as United beat rivals Liverpool 4-3 in the FA Cup.

The options are sell, loan - or keep him in the squad next season with the 21-year-old wanting answers on his future.