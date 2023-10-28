Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks set to acquire a 25% stake in Manchester United, winning the battle against Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Erik ten Hag's reign as manager is under scrutiny, with fans questioning the club's recruitment and transfer business since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

Ratcliffe's ownership of OGC Nice could be used to Manchester United's advantage and lead to some very impactful signings to strengthen the squad.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to have won the battle for a stake in Manchester United with the English businessman set to acquire a 25% share of the club. For the better part of 2023, there has been a tug-of-war between Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar with the latter looking to purchase the entire club rather than a smaller percentage. It was reported last week that the Qatari bid had been withdrawn however, leaving Ratcliffe a free run at the deal.

Fans of the club may be unhappy that the Glazer family will remain involved with the club as part of Ratcliffe's deal, but will have to wait and see how things unfold at Old Trafford. A lot of speculation will now begin to gather pace over the transfer business that will be carried out under the British billionaire's watch.

Erik ten Hag's reign as manager has been under scrutiny in recent weeks with the recruitment at the club over the past year being questioned including the most recent summer transfer window. In all honesty, the transfer business on a whole since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 has left a lot to be desired, so it's not a case of placing all the blame at the current manager's door.

Manchester United summer 2023 signings (via Transfermarkt)

Player Signed From Transfer Fee Rasmus Hojlund Atalanta £72 million Mason Mount Chelsea £55 million Andre Onana Inter Milan £46 million Altay Bayindir Fenerbache £4.3 Million Jonny Evans Leicaster City Free Transfer Sergio Reguilon Tottenham Loan Sofyan Amrabat Fiorentina Loan

The Manchester United boss needs support from the people above him at the club, and we have drawn up a list of five names that Ten Hag should have the top of his transfer wishlist when Ratcliffe gets to work on re-shaping the Manchester United squad. We have also taken into account that being realistic is key here, so there's no Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham, although we are more than sure the Dutch manager would jump at the chance to sign this calibre of player.

Jean-Clair Todibo

This one seems to be an obvious call with the fact that Ratcliffe still owns French side, OGC Nice. As Manchester CIty have done over the years, United could look to use their owners' ties to another club to their advantage by snapping up the exciting young centre-back. Raphael Varane was a brilliant performer in the 2022/23 season but the former Real Madrid defender cannot be relied upon with consistent injury issues mounting up.

Todibo could be a brilliant option as a long-term successor to his compatriot with the 23-year-old impressing in the 2023/24 season so far. His ability to keep a cool head and pass the ball out from the back is exactly what Ten Hag is looking for in his defenders, and the blend of pace and power on top just adds to Todibo's excellence.

Khephren Thuram

Sticking to the theme of incredible young players that could make the move from OGC Nice, Thuram has caught the eye of many top European clubs in recent times with Man United's Premier League rivals - Liverpool - being linked with the 22-year-old before opting to sign Dominik Szoboszlai instead. The Merseysiders are known to have been excellent in the transfer market under Jurgen Klopp and the fact that they held an interest in the Frenchman suggests United could do worse than to swoop while they have the chance. Journalist - Dean Jones - told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United scouts have cast an eye over Thuram.

Once again, Ratcliffe's ownership of the club should allow this deal to be completed in a smooth manner, and with Ten Hag's need for midfield reinforcements, it seems to make as much sense as the Todibo signing. Thuram offers a completely different skillset to those already playing in the middle of the park for the English giants, with his ability to use his tall frame to burst past opponents at ease while simultaneously dragging his own team forward. The midfielder also loves a tackle and has a keen eye for a forward pass. Alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in midfield, Thuram could help to dominate opposing teams.

Johan Bakayoko

Jadon Sancho's absence and Antony's lack of form has caused Ten Hag a headache when it comes to the right-wing position and there could be a young man in the Eredivisie just waiting for the opportunity to make that position his own. Ten Hag has regularly raided his former club, Ajax, to sign the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Andre Onana and the aforementioned Antony, but it could be time to make a move for Bakayoko from PSV Eindhoven.

The electric young winger appeared to be on the verge of a move to England as Fabrizio Romano reported that Brentford were close to agreeing a deal with the Dutch club in the summer transfer window, although the player decided to stay put and get some vital Champions League experience. He has also had the chance to play in England already by doing so as he featured in PSV's loss to Arsenal earlier in the campaign. The Belgian managed 10 goal contributions in the league last season from 23 appearances and has become a regular starter in the 2023/24 campaign.

Matthijs de Ligt

With a glaring need for centre-back recruitment due to the recent injury issues faced by Varane and Martinez, Ten Hag could turn to a fellow Dutchman that was lined up by the Red Devils for a transfer in 2019 before he eventually made the move to Juventus. This came off the back of a brilliant campaign that saw Ten Hag's Ajax reach the semi-final of the Champions League before eventually being beaten by Tottenham.

There is an existing working relationship there between the player and manager which, as previously mentioned, appears to be a big plus when Ten Hag brings players in. De Ligt only just played his first 90 minutes in a 3-1 win over Mainz which was the eighth Bundesliga game of the campaign. This suggests a move could be on the horizon for the Dutch international as he will want regular game time, maybe even as soon as January to ensure his place in his national team for the 2024 European Championships should the Netherlands secure qualification.

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is set to return to football in January after he was banned from football for eight months after breaching betting rules, and there could be a bidding war in the offing for the Brentford striker. Toney has been one of the main reasons behind Thomas Frank's side solidifying themselves in the top tier of English football with his 20 Premier League goals in the 2022/23 season making him one of the most clinical forwards in the division.

Manchester United have recently paid a massive £72 million to sign Rasmus Hojlund and while the Danish striker has looked impressive during the start to his time at Old Trafford, it may make sense to bring in a more experienced talisman to take the burden off the young man's shoulders. Anthony Martial has suffered with many injury issues over his United career and the Frenchman could well be into his last season with the Red Devils, meaning a new centre-forward will be required for squad depth at the very least. The homegrown factor also cannot be taken for granted as Toney is one of the best English players that the club would be able to get their hands on for a reasonable fee.

