McNulty says new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will need to spend heavily if they are to be contenders again.

Managers such as Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi continued to be linked with replacing Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and manager Erik ten Hag have both been warned that the club are 'light years away' from joining Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League upper echelons by BBC Sport's Chief Football Writer Phil McNulty.

The top three are already well clear at the head of the table, and there are no signs of Ten Hag being the man to help United bridge that gap in the coming years.

United dropped two points against Liverpool this past weekend, with a late penalty from Mo Salah levelling the game at 2-2. The Red Devils have been told they are "getting away with" things that are not sustainable, with huge changes signalled for the summer ahead.

Ratcliffe Warned About Liverpool and Man City Promise

He made a big statement and will need to dip into his 'deep pockets'

Sir Jim Ratcliffe pricked up the ears of everyone in English football when he vowed to knock rivals Liverpool and Manchester City off their respective perches. It was a bold claim to make, and one that he will be under immense pressure to bring to fruition. But for now, United are 'light years away' from breaking into the league's top three.

That's the view of McNulty, who has fired a warning to Ratcliffe and Ten Hag in his latest column.

He wrote: "The big problem for Ten Hag, studying the wider picture, is that they still look light years away from the Premier League's top three. Whether he likes it or not, Ratcliffe will have to dig into his deep pockets to get anywhere near his avowed aim of knocking Liverpool and Manchester City off their perches.

"What United are doing, and sometimes getting away with, in their current guise is unsustainable."

United in PL under Ten Hag 2022-23 2023-24 Played 38 31 Won 23 15 Drawn 6 4 Lost 9 12 Points per game 1.97 1.58

Ten Hag Replacements Already Being Linked

There are already warning signs flashing for Erik ten Hag, ahead of what's certain to be a hectic summer at Man United. It remains to be seen whether he will be in charge next season, but chatter about potential replacements is continuing to pick up pace. Most recently, the Red Devils have been credited with an interest in Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, who was on the United coaching staff under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

GIVEMESPORT understands that Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is a strong candidate to replace Ten Hag, with the Italian coy over his future in recent months. He has also been linked with the upcoming vacancy at Liverpool, which would see him replace Jurgen Klopp.

Ten Hag is under contract at United until the summer of 2025, though there's an option to extend that by a further year. In his first season at the club, the team finished third in the Premier League. This term, they sit sixth - 11 points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa.

