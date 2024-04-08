Highlights Gary Neville has raised concerns over Erik ten Hag's tactics at Manchester United in recent Premier League matches.

Neville believes Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro must be told to take up the positions they are by Ten Hag.

The Sky Sports pundit believes there is no worse team in the Premier League out of possesion than United.

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag have endured a turbulent week of Premier League football, which has left former United defender Gary Neville scratching his head on the Sky Sports football podcast.

Last weekend, they thought they had won at Brentford with a 96th-minute Mason Mount winner, only to concede an equaliser three minutes later. During the week, they fought from 2-0 down to lead Chelsea 3-2 but were once again pegged back, not once but twice, as Cole Palmer sealed his hat-trick in stoppage time to earn the Blues a dramatic 4-3 victory at Stamford Bridge.

On Sunday, they fell behind against Liverpool but showed determination and desire to fight back and overturn another early deficit, but this time could not hold on as Mohamed Salah converted a late penalty and the spoils were shared.

Following the string of bumpy results, Ten Hag’s tactics have come under fire from fans and pundits alike.

Neville Slams Man Utd’s ‘Baffling’ Tactics During Liverpool Draw

The Sky Sports pundit cannot work out the Dutchman’s instructions

United walked away with just two points from an available nine last week while surrendering a lead in all three matches. Former United captain Neville has closely analysed the club’s recent performances and speaking on his podcast, labelled Ten Hag’s tactics as “baffling” and “strange”.

Neville said: “What he needs is to build a style, a system, a pattern, and we don’t see a pattern. The performances this week, Brentford, you can never accept that. That’s a low in terms of all standards. You’re questioning desire, the work ethic, has the manager lost the dressing room? That’s the type of performance that will get your manager sacked.

“Brentford is by far the worst this week in terms of the energy and the spirit of the performance. Chelsea, you lose in the last minute - it’s embarrassing, it’s bad losing two goals late on, but you can lose a game of football that way. [Against Liverpool] the same poor structures, the same defensive errors, the same gaps in midfield. All there, but there is still a level of desire.

“It is baffling some of the things that you see. You wonder what is going on in the coaching aspect during the week and what is the instruction because I can’t believe that Casemiro, Bruno [Fernandes] or Kobbie Mainoo are doing this off their own back. They must be told to do it. To watch it, it’s strange. It’s very strange to see. No other team in the league plays as badly out of possession as Manchester United.”

Ipswich Manager Kieran McKenna Admired by INEOS

McKenna has impressed during his time at the Championship club

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Man Utd are admirers of the job Kieran McKenna has done at Ipswich this season. The 37-year-old has the ‘The Tractor Boys’ in the thick of a Premier League promotion race where they currently occupy an automatic spot back to the top flight in second, a point shy of leaders Leicester City with five games to play.

After an inconsistent season under Ten Hag, United could be tempted into making a bold move for the inexperienced boss, should results not improve at Old Trafford.