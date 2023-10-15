Highlights Manchester United's recent struggles have led to a recalibration of expectations, and the club could face the challenge of selling wantaway players if they don't achieve success on the pitch.

Three important stars could leave Old Trafford for varying reasons, giving Ten Hag a massive headache.

The United boss faces a difficult time trying to get things back on track, especially if the trio leave.

Manchester United are no stranger to having big-name players on their books, with some of world football's biggest stars having played for the 20-time English champions.

From David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, Old Trafford has been called home by a number of the sport's best players. As a result, it's no surprise United have won more league titles than any other club in the history of England's top flight, with the club itself a synonym for success, both on a domestic and European scale.

However, in recent years, the standards have somewhat dropped, with the Red Devils dropping out of the Premier League's top four altogether on more than one occasion. A far cry from the constant trophy hauls United fans had become accustomed to, the Greater Manchester outfit have had to recalibrate their expectations.

It doesn't mean to say they've lost their charm when it comes to recruitment, with United still capable of attracting top-level talent. But it has presented a new challenge for the United hierarchy, by which if the club isn't successful on the pitch, they could be forced to sell wantaway players who demand better results.

And with the 2023/24 campaign having started in shaky fashion, GIVEMESPORT have predicted three United players who could look to leave the club as part of a shock exit.

3 Casemiro

Perhaps a surprise entry to the list, Casemiro has been lauded for his contributions ever since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer of 2022. The Brazil international joined as part of a £70 million deal with Real Madrid, with Casemiro manager Erik ten Hag dubbing him the 'cement between the stones' in United's midfield.

Unsurprisingly, given his pedigree, Casemiro made an immediate impact on the United side, coming into the starting-11 and featuring in the majority of matches for the Old Trafford outfit. In fact, the only Premier League fixtures where he wasn't present for United in the 2022/23 season were the ones where he'd picked up yellow or red card suspensions.

A mainstay in the United midfield, it would be a shock if the Red Devils sanctioned a move away for Casemiro, because of his importance to the team, right?

Well, maybe not. Casemiro will have turned 32 years old by the time the current campaign finishes next summer, and while his physical attributes have shown no signs of dropping off, it is a position United will have to address in the coming transfer windows.

What's more, there are even suggestions that Casemiro's form this season may be causing problems for ten Hag, with journalist Dean Jones revealing to GIVEMESPORT during a recent interview that the ex-Real Madrid star is a 'massive issue' the club will have to sort out.

Couple that with the 31-year-old's extortionate £350,000-per-week wage packet, which makes him the highest earner in the United squad, and it's easy to see why United might choose to let Casemiro leave the club as part of a shock transfer deal in the not too distant future.

2 Bruno Fernandes

As the club captain, it's difficult to imagine a United without Fernandes, such has been the impact on the side since his 2020 arrival. Officially completing his move at the backend of the 2019/20 January window, the Portuguese international arrived from Sporting CP as part of an initial deal costing around £47m.

Signing an initial five-and-a-half-year contract at Old Trafford, Fernandes has since put pen to paper on a fresh deal, which could see him remain as a United player up until the summer of 2027.

Just as well too, because during United's mini-slump across the last half-decade or so, Fernandes has been a shining light for the Mancunians, featuring over 190 times while contributing to a goal or an assist on over 100 different occasions. Such quality is also reflected in Fernandes' market value, which according to online database Transfermarkt is in the region of £65 million.

But more than anything, it's Fernandes' consistency which catches the eye the most and as per the WhoScored rankings, the midfielder has averaged the highest rating for United so far this season. Heading into the October 2023 international break, Fernandes had notched up an average match rating of 7.24, illustrating his position as one of the Red Devils' most important players.

Yet if United are unable to match the demands and ambitions of Fernandes going forward, what's to say he won't decide to pack up and leave for a club who are going to be challenging for major honours on a consistent basis?

1 Marcus Rashford

Had things worked out slightly differently for Marcus Rashford, he may have already left United for a new challenge elsewhere. That's because the Manchester-born striker was tipped for a move away from Old Trafford at the end of his last contract, before Rashford decided the quell the speculation and pen a new long-term deal.

The contract, which has taken Rashford's weekly pay up to £300,000 per week, is set to run until the summer of 2028, at which point the forward will be approaching his 30th birthday. A product of the world-famous United Academy, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Rashford spend his entire career with the club he grew up supporting, but given the talk of a departure in the past, there's every chance he may wish to challenge himself at a different club.

Marcus Rashford - vs Man Utd 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.93 5th Goals 1 =2nd Assists 1 =1st Shots per game 4 1st Key passes per game 1.3 4th Dribbles per game 2.6 1st Dispossessed per game 2.3 1st Stats according to WhoScored

Previously it was Paris Saint-Germain who were testing the waters with his loyalty towards United by offering Rashford a whopping £400,000-per-week contract to move to the French capital. That's according to a report by The Athletic, who claim the England international was quick to reject the proposed offer.

However, as with Fernandes, that loyalty will only remain if Rashford's ambitions for success are being mirrored by United themselves, which could be argued hasn't always been the case in recent years. Should the silverware dry up and the Champions League appearances start to diminish, Rashford could decide to leave the club he broke through the youth team at and make a name for himself elsewhere.