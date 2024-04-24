Highlights Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been threatened with the sack unless he changes the club's style of play.

New technical director Jason Wilcox is ordering the Dutchman to play possession-based football from now.

United could turn to Graham Potter if Ten Hag fails to implement what Wilcox wants in the remaining games this season.

Manchester United technical chief Jason Wilcox has told Erik Ten Hag he must play the ‘new’ United way of possession-based football with Graham Potter the favourite to replace the Dutchman if he is sacked, according to the Sun journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

The Red Devils have had another underwhelming season under their Dutch coach and are almost certain to miss out on Champions League football once again.

Aside from their inconsistent results, general performance levels have also been hit-and-miss, with no clear sign of any identity at times.

Man United Boss Told to Make Change Now by Wilcox

According to Nixon, the United boss has received a strict message from Wilcox that he must change his style of play to fit a ‘new’ approach - starting against Sheffield United tonight.

With the Dutch coach coming up to his second anniversary in charge of United, he has failed to implement a consistent or clear approach to the performances of his side.

Having spent over £400m on new signings since his arrival from Ajax in May 2022, time is running out for the manager to deliver consistently.

While his first season ended with a respectable third-place finish, his second term in charge has been far from a success, with the Red Devils currently in seventh place.

Erik ten Hag at Manchester United Season Win % under Ten Hag 2022/23 61% 2023/24* 47%*

United’s stand-off and timid approach has been clear to see on several occasions this season, most recently in their FA Cup semi-final match against Coventry City.

Despite being 3-0 against the mid-table Championship side, United froze and allowed the Sky Blues to draw level at 3-3 before eventually edging past the team from a division below on penalties.

The memo from Wilcox to Ten Hag is that the Red Devils are expected to play more on the front foot, with a focus on controlling games themselves, rather than adhering to their opponent’s approach.

United average the 10th-highest possession in the Premier League this season, and Nixon has reported that United want significant improvements in this area, or else the manager may not be at the club for the foreseeable future.

Nixon said:

“The Dutch coach has met Wilcox for a full briefing on the type of football United want to play in the future. “Wilcox spelled out that he expects to see a possession-based game from now on and that starts against Sheffield United. “If Ten Hag cannot deliver that style in the remaining weeks his future looks limited.”

Graham Potter Fits New Man United Approach

If Ten Hag does not adhere to Wilcox’s request, United will likely be in search of a new man to lead the team into next season.

The Red Devils’ fresh approach is suited to several current managers in the topflight and abroad, but one man currently out of the job who the style fits is Graham Potter.

Potter implemented a high-possession and entertaining system during his three-year stint at Brighton, which earned him a move to Chelsea in September 2022.

While things didn’t work out for him at Stamford Bridge, United could consider bringing the 48-year-old to Old Trafford this summer.

Nixon reported that Potter is highly respected by several United stakeholders.

“The new United Way also suggests Graham Potter is the favourite for the post. Potter played a passing game at Brighton and tried to do the same at Chelsea. He is admired by top adviser Sir Dave Brailsford and is available."