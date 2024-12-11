Manchester United could now sign target Theo Hernandez at a reduced price, with AC Milan lowering their demands, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.

Adding a left-back to their squad could be a priority for the Red Devils in 2025, with Luke Shaw continuously suffering injury setbacks. The England international was recently ruled out once again, while Tyrell Malacia is only just returning to fitness after over a year on the treatment table.

Ruben Amorim's system relies heavily on his wing-backs, so it's no surprise that United could look to sign some specialists in these positions. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are options on the right-hand side, although Amad Diallo appears to have made that position his own at the moment.

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, AC Milan's demands have lowered after some negative performances from Hernandez. Milan previously set a price tag of around €80m (£66m), but he could be available for less than €50m (£41m). The report adds that Man Utd are one of the sides who are considering a move for the French international.

It's previously been claimed that Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada is personally pushing to bring Hernandez, who has been described as world-class, to Old Trafford. Throughout his career, Hernandez has contributed an impressive 87 goals and assists across 330 appearances, a remarkable feat for a defender. With his contract set to expire in 2026, Milan face significant decisions regarding his future The 27-year-old will enter the final year of his deal, meaning Milan won't be able to demand as much as they would have previously.

GIVEMESPORT sources have also recently claimed that young left-back Harry Amass is in danger of falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford, with Amorim hoping to recruit a new left-sided defender in 2025, rather than giving him a chance to stake his claim in the side. With Shaw and Malacia almost unusable options for Amorim, signing a left-back could be the priority while allowing Amass to go out on loan.