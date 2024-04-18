Highlights Shea Lacey has committed his future to Manchester United by signing a professional contract at just 17 years old.

The Red Devils have experienced a tough season and are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification.

Lacey is seen as a top talent at the club and could earn first-team opportunities in the latter stages of the 2023/24 season.

Manchester United feel that academy product Shea Lacey could be ready to step up and earn first-team minutes in the final weeks of the 2023/24 season, as journalist Ben Jacobs assesses how the winger can develop further at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have endured a tumultuous campaign under head coach Erik ten Hag and are now set to miss out on Champions League qualification for next term, having underperformed in the Premier League.

Man Utd have recently been subject to a minority takeover from INEOS with chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe fronting up football operations at the Theatre of Dreams. Lacey has been the subject of an injury-hit campaign at youth level but is looking to make his name in the first team.

Lacey commits future to Man Utd

Earlier in April, Manchester United confirmed that Shea Lacey had committed his future to the club by signing a professional contract at Old Trafford. The 17-year-old has excelled in the Red Devils' youth sides and is now training with Erik ten Hag's first team squad.

Sitting in seventh-place, having slipped behind Newcastle United in the Premier League table, United's prospects of achieving qualification for the 2024/25 Champions League are next to impossible and could encourage ten Hag to utilise some of the club's young talents in the remaining games of the Premier League campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lacey has made five appearances for the England U17 side, scoring three goals.

The Athletic claims Lacey is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Man Utd's academy and has been dubbed as "very special" by journalist Alex Turk. The teenager has recently made a return to action for the 20-time English champions' U18 side and is looking for first team opportunities under ten Hag.

Ben Jacobs - Lacey has 'several top talents'

Jacobs feels that Man Utd believe Lacey has "several top talents" that are ready to step up and be utilised within the first team squad. The journalist explains that it's normal for high potential first team players to rub shoulders with the senior squad after impressive seasons. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Shea Lacey has several top talents that Manchester United feel ready to step up, at least as far as first-team training is concerned. And it's normal at this stage of the season to give players who have had a good season, at youth level within the club infrastructure, minutes with the first team. That's how you develop by rubbing shoulders and ultimately training with the first team. The only way you can determine if a player of that age is ready as a starting point is by having them trained with the first team and then, at some point, throwing them in at the deep end. When you start to think about whether youngsters will make the squad and be involved in some capacity, you have to give them a training period with the first-team squad. That's what's happening at the moment.”

Erik ten Hag 'increasingly likely' to leave Man Utd

One issue that the likes of Lacey will be keen to understand is the future of Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman has come under increasing pressure after a disappointing 2023/24 season, with the FA Cup remaining their only hope at winning a trophy this term.

According to The Sun's Charlie Wyett, the chances of ten Hag leaving Manchester United this summer are increasing. The 54-year-old's exit could mean a fresh start for some of the club's highest earners, including Jadon Sancho, who has been shipped out on loan to Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 18-04-24.