Summary Odion Ighalo was one of the most surprising signings in Manchester United history.

The Nigerian was signed in 2020 after United were hit with an injury crisis up front.

Ighalo revealed the lengths to which he went to secure the deal despite not being United's first choice to sign.

To play for a club like Manchester United is a dream come true for any player. While things may not be heading in the direction the club would like at the minute both on the pitch and the financial mismanagement off it, the club has a history filled with success and many incredible moments, and also has one of the biggest fanbases on the planet. As such, it is no surprise that football players around the world dream of playing in front of the Theatre of Dreams.

For some, that dream turns into reality. Whether it is players such as the Class of '92 who came up through the academy with the goal in mind of representing the team they grew up supporting, or others across the globe who were attracted by the stature of such a historic football club. Some players who had this dream would have thought it was never possible, which is exactly the case for Odion Ighalo.

Having done well in English football at Watford, perhaps there was a small chance that the Nigerian could have made the move at that stage of his career. By 2020, though, it was purely fantasy, as the striker had settled into life in China. However, when the opportunity arose, he did everything he possibly could to make the move happen.

How Odion Ighalo Joined Manchester United

The former Hornet explained how he found out about a potential move

Ighalo's unlikely chance came during the first full season of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure at the club. At the time, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were the two strikers at the Norwegian's disposal, but both had suffered from injuries throughout the season, with Rashford reportedly playing through a very serious back injury.

With not long left of the January transfer window that had already seen Bruno Fernandes join the club, a desperate attempt was made for some reinforcements, which led United to Ighalo.

"My agent called me that Man United wanted a striker on loan because Martial and Rashford were injured and they needed a back-up striker," the Nigerian revealed as per the Daily Mail.

"I said what team? Did you say Manchester United? And he said they have like four options of strikers (to sign) and you are the third option and all that. "

So desperate was Ighalo to fulfill his dream, he looked to a higher power to make sure it came to be:

"I started praying against those other options and I said those other options will not work. I prayed and prayed and prayed. And two days after, my agent called me and said they wanted to go for me because the other options are not working and I said thank you God, thank you God. "I still did not believe my eyes. When I saw the offer they sent, the letter... on Man United-headed paper, goose pimples came out from my body."

One of the names that was said to be ahead of Ighalo in the queue was Bournemouth's Joshua King, who had the benefit of being both Norwegian like then-manager Solskjaer, and also the fact that he had previously been at United as a youth team player before finding his feet in the professional game.

Ighalo's Manchester United Career

The striker became a fan favourite

It was announced on the 31st January 2020 that Ighalo had completed his move to his boyhood club, and while there was early skepticism, fans soon warmed to their new addition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Odion Ighalo is the only Nigerian international to play for Manchester United.

He would make his debut by coming off the bench late on against Chelsea, and played a largely rotational role, never starting a Premier League game but being turned to in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Despite joining in a season that was halted and then restarted behind closed doors because of the pandemic, scoring in front of a packed house at Old Trafford on his home European debut for the club in a 5-0 thrashing of Club Brugge. All in all, Ighalo would grab five goals in 23 appearances, but miss out on any silverware.

Odion Ighalo's Manchester United Career Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 12 0 0 FA Cup 3 3 0 EFL Cup 2 0 0 Europa League 5 2 1 Champions League 1 0 0

After his loan spell, he would return to China briefly, before making a move that has become popular in recent years, switching to the Saudi Pro League where he has had stints for Al-Shabab, Al-Hilal and currently plays for Al-Wehda.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 10/03/2025.