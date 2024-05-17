Highlights Thomas Tuchel has now confirmed that he will leave Bayern Munich this summer.

The German manager has expressed interest in taking over at Old Trafford if Erik ten Hag is sacked.

Tuchel, labelled as 'elite', may feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League after being sacked by Chelsea.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Thomas Tuchel, who reportedly wants to move to Old Trafford, and he's now confirmed he won't be staying at Bayern Munich for the 2024/2025 season.

The Bundesliga side announced earlier in the campaign that Tuchel would be departing in the summer after Bayern failed to beat Bayer Leverkusen to the title. Earlier this week, reports suggested that Bayern and Tuchel were set to hold talks for the German manager to stay at the club.

It now seems that the original agreement will stand, with Tuchel heading through the exit door when the season concludes. Where he ends up next remains to be seen, but it appears that a move to United could be of interest.

Tuchel Confirms Bayern Exit

He could be on his way to Man Utd

The Athletic reporter recently confirmed that Tuchel wants to take over at Old Trafford if Erik ten Hag is sacked later this year. United are yet to make a decision on the Dutch tactician, but if they decide to pull the trigger, Tuche could be a name on their shortlist.

The Bayern coach has now confirmed that he will be leaving the Bundesliga outfit at the end of the campaign, confirming that talks were held, but they couldn't come to an agreement...

“This is my last press conference as FC Bayern manager. There were talks, but we didn't reach an agreement… so the decision of February still stands."

Tuchel, who has previously been described as 'elite' by former United midfielder Paul Ince, might feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League. The 50-year-old was sacked as manager of Chelsea, despite winning the Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge. There's no guarantee that the United job becomes available this summer, but Tuchel could be at the front of the queue if it does.

Journalist Christian Falk later confirmed that Tuchel's management team are in contact with the Red Devils, and he wants to return to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see what step the German coach takes next, but there will be plenty of clubs considering making a move if they are in search of a new manager this summer.

Tuchel Confesses His Love for the Premier League

A return could be near

Speaking earlier in the season, after it was originally confirmed that he would be leaving Bayern, Tuchel has admitted that he loved it at Chelsea and in England...

“It is no secret that I loved it at Chelsea, I loved it in England, and I loved it in the Premier League for sure. It was a very, very special time in England, and I remember it well.”

The former Borussia Dortmund boss appears to be leaving the door open for a return to England, and even Chelsea, but if the United job becomes available, it looks as though he's going to be willing to come to the negotiating table.