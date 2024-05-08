Highlights Manchester United talks with Thomas Tuchel are set to progress later this week.

Outgoing Bayern Munich manager Tuchel has been linked with a move to Old Trafford to replace Erik ten Hag.

Tuchel is reportedly keen to join United if the vacancy is available.

Manchester United expect talks with current Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel to progress as soon as this week with a view to the German taking over from Erik ten Hag at the end of the season, according to talkSPORT's Anil Kandola.

Ten Hag's departure from United is looking more likely at the conclusion of his second season in charge, with United set for their worst finish in Premier League history.

Tuchel, a Champions League winner with fellow Premier League club Chelsea, will step down as Bayern Munich boss in the summer which has put clubs from across Europe on red alert.

It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag will keep his place in the hotseat at Old Trafford, but if the Dutchman was to leave Man Utd, Tuchel has been tipped as a potential suitor alongside the likes of Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi.

TalkSPORT's Kandola revealed that negotiations with Tuchel and United are set to accelerate before the end of the season.

He wrote on social media:

"It’s my understanding that contact between Manchester United and Thomas Tuchel will progress later this week, before Bayern’s game against Wolfsburg. "On a personal note, I’d be pleased to see Tuchel join United. "A proven, no-nonsense winner. Would be good to see him at Old Trafford."

Tuchel Has 'Unfinished Business' In Premier League

The former Chelsea boss would welcome a Premier League return

Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea early in the Todd Boehly era and was replaced by former Brighton boss Graham Potter. According to sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, the reason for the German's dismissal is because he was "not deemed a strategic fit", but the stats show he was competing with the elite during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Only Manchester City (152) and Liverpool (136) picked up more points in the Premier League than Tuchel (122). Following Frank Lampard's sacking in 2021, Tuchel secured a top-four finish and reigned supreme in Europe, delivering the club's second Champions League trophy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At the time of his departure, Thomas Tuchel had a 55.6% Premier League win percentage at Chelsea, the fourth highest in Blues' history among managers to have taken charge of at least 50 matches.

Despite the results on the pitch, Tuchel was abruptly dismissed under Boehly to make way for long-term target Potter. But with the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss set to leave Bayern, he is tempted by another crack at the English top-flight with Man Utd.

Jacobs gave an update on Wednesday and wrote on social media: "Tuchel would welcome an approach if Erik ten Hag departs. He feels he has unfinished business in the EPL and remains upset at his Chelsea exit. Tuchel's sacking was down to not being deemed a strategic fit. Man Utd's new sporting model would likely suit his style and personality."

Stats: Tuchel vs Ten Hag in their respective divisions this season Tuchel Ten Hag Matches 32 35 Wins 22 16 Draws 3 7 Losses 6 13 Points 69 54 Points per match 2.09 1.58

Stats courtesy of TransferMarkt and FotMob, correct as of 08/05/2024