Highlights Manchester United's head coach vacany would be an appealing job for Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel.

Erik ten Hag is feeling the pressure at Old Trafford, with a trophyless 2023/24 season alongside a failure to qualify for next term's Champions League now a real possibility.

However, the Dutchman has recently been assured of his position with the Red Devils.

Manchester United would be an appealing club to soon-to-be out-of-work head coach Thomas Tuchel, as journalist Dean Jones hints that his appointment at Old Trafford may not be guaranteed any more success than Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have endured a mixed 2023/24 campaign and risk finishing the season trophyless and without qualification to next term’s Champions League.

United have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will take control of football and sporting operations behind the scenes. Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season after enduring a difficult spell at the Allianz Arena and could seek a return to Premier League management.

Ten Hag backed at Man Utd amid Tuchel availability

Manchester United’s ten Hag has endured a torrid season, with the status of his job being one of the most commonly spoken topics throughout the campaign. Before match week 27 in the Premier League, United sat sixth in the Premier League table, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who occupy the final Champions League qualification berth. However, Man Utd’s form in the Champions League is a concern, having finished at the bottom of their group and exiting European competition after disappointing results against Bayern Munich, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray.

A Carabao Cup exit in November 2023 led to a report from The Times claiming that ten Hag was on ‘thin ice’ at Old Trafford. However, following Ratcliffe’s takeover, it has been claimed that the Dutchman has been ‘assured’ of his future. Still, crashing out of the Carabao Cup has left United with just the FA Cup as their potential route to domestic silverware. However, they have a challenging task on their hands when they host arch-rivals Liverpool in the quarter-finals on the weekend commencing 16th March.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, Man Utd have suffered 36 Premier League home defeats, more than the Scot endured in his entire 25 year reign.

If Man Utd were to part ways with ten Hag before the end of the 2023/24 season, they could turn to Tuchel, who already has experience in Premier League management. The 50-year-old, once dubbed a "tactical genius" by journalist Simon Phillips, will leave Bayern Munich at the campaign’s conclusion, with the German giants looking set to miss out on the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2012. However, Tuchel’s record speaks for itself, with his crowning achievement being Champions League glory with Chelsea in 2021, triumphing over heavy favourites Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel - Premier League record Matches 63 Wins 35 Draws 17 Losses 11 Goals For 109 Goals Against 55 Manager of the Month awards 2

Dean Jones - Potential Tuchel appointment at Man Utd offers no guarantees

Jones feels that Tuchel would take the Manchester United job and will want to convince himself that he still can run a big club. The journalist has also named current Germany national team manager Julian Nagelsmann as an unconvincing potential appointment. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Tuchel will want the job. More than anything, I think he needs to feel like he still has what it takes to run a big club after the bad times he’s had at Chelsea and Bayern Munich. I think that that has to be considered one of his motivating factors. Nagelsmann personally wouldn't fill me with that much confidence. “I don't think there's any guarantee with those two that it goes better than ten Hag. You might think that Tuchel has got a bit more behind him in terms of experience. But you look at those last two jobs and think, ‘How has he not made a success of those two? What on earth could he do with us?’”

Man Utd news, including Antony claim

Manchester United will look ahead to the 2024 summer transfer window, the first market with Ratcliffe at the helm. The Red Devils hope to have a sporting director in place for the window’s opening in June, with Dan Ashworth placed on gardening leave at Newcastle United after expressing his desire for the role.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (28th February) that ten Hag could be sending a message to INEOS by not playing Antony. The journalist claims that the ex-Ajax head coach had wanted to sign his former player, but not at £86m, and suggests that his price tag will not force ten Hag’s hand in his team selections.

Meanwhile, The Sun claims that Man Utd will decide on the future of Mason Greenwood by the end of May. Ratcliffe has tasked a team of advisors to prioritise the matter between now and the end of the 2023/24 season. Greenwood is currently on loan at Getafe after United had initially decided that it was best for him to continue his career away from Old Trafford.

