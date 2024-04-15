Highlights Manchester United may sign up to three new centre-backs due to Raphael Varane's likely departure.

Varane's unreliability due to fitness issues has prompted United to seek more reliable defensive options.

In light of Varane's exit, United could see an overhaul in their defensive lineup, potentially targeting players like Jarrad Branthwaite and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Manchester United could be set to sign up to three new centre-backs in the summer transfer window in a bid to solve their defensive crisis - especially with Raphael Varane being all but set to leave Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have had problems all across the pitch throughout the campaign, but one that has plagued them since August is their centre-back pairing. Lisandro Martinez partnered Varane for large spells last season, with the Argentine quickly etching his name into the hearts of the Old Trafford faithful with his aggressive, cultured performances.

But this season has been much different. Martinez has suffered injury woes of his own, whilst Varane has been in and out of the team with injury - resulting in just 16 starts all season. Out of contract in 2025, Varane has only featured in 67 Premier League games from a possible 98 for United - which is around one game missed in every three. And that will force Erik ten Hag to look into the transfer market to find a replacement who will be available week in, week out to avoid a defensive crisis.

United Prepare for Varane Transfer Exit

Problems for the Frenchman have been rife this season

GMS sources have exclusively revealed that Varane will be leaving United at the end of the season, despite signing for United just two-and-a-half-years ago from Real Madrid. The Frenchman’s exit has long been touted, but the major reason is that he simply is not reliable enough for Erik ten Hag to count on when it comes to match fitness.

With Lisandro Martinez out of action once again and Victor Lindelof on the sidelines, the Red Devils have been trusted to field Harry Maguire alongside starlet Willy Kambwala - which despite some strong performances, isn’t enough to mount a top four finish which Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be wanting at the minimum.

Other clubs have superb centre-backs in abundance in their challenge for the top four and that could give United the impetus to replace their options at the back so that they can rebuild properly and aim to at least challenge at the top once again.

United Ready for Defensive Transfer Spree

Sir Jim Ratcliffe could oversee an overhaul at the back

GMS Sources have exclusively started that in light of Varane’s impending departure, United will instead look to sign two or three new centre-backs in the summer as part of the replacement process - and Varane will not be the only centre-back to leave the club.

Objectively, Jonny Evans is out of contract at Old Trafford and so his departure will almost be certain, whilst on a subjective basis, Lindelof and Maguire aren’t starters and they could seek pastures new to find a new home in their careers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raphael Varane has only started 38 league games since the start of last season - meaning he has failed to start 32 games in that time

United have not been linked with a plethora of defenders in recent weeks, though Jarrad Branthwaite is said to be a long-term target and with Everton potentially needing to sell due to FFP limits, the Englishman could be a potential option for United.

Elsewhere, Fulham defender and former Manchester City target Tosin Adarabioyo has been touted with a move back to the north with his contract up at the end of June in what could be a cheap purchase for the Red Devils to add to their centre-back ranks.

Related Man Utd 'Adamant' Ten Hag Didn't Storm out of Press Conference The manager left his post-match press conference after being asked a tricky question following the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-04-24.