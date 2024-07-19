Highlights Reports claim Manchester United will continue to push to sign Manuel Ugarte this summer.

The defensive midfielder could be sold by Paris Saint-Germain if they can recoup the fee they paid for him 12 months ago.

The 23-year-old Uruguay midfielder is under contract in Paris until 2028.

Manchester United will ‘keep pushing’ to sign Manuel Ugarte this summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

It’s set to become a significant transfer window for the Manchester club as new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to make his mark after purchasing a minority stake earlier this year. United finished a mere eighth in the Premier League last term, but their FA Cup triumph in May secured their place in next season’s Europa League.

United kicked off their summer business with the signing of Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee last week, while they’re also closing in on a deal to sign the highly-covered 18-year-old Lille defender Leny Yoro ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool.

United continue to ‘pursue’ Ugarte

The player is keen on a move

Midfield appears to be another area of the pitch United are hoping to strengthen this summer. After finalising the deal for Yoro, reports now claim the Red Devils will push to sign Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

That’s according to Sky in Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who says the midfielder is still "high" on the list of targets at Old Trafford. The 23-year-old is understood to be keen on the move and the project at Old Trafford.

However, the journalist insists there are no agreements as yet and talks are ongoing between both parties. Ugarte, who has been described as a 'beast', only joined PSG from Sporting CP 12 months ago and he is under contract at the Parc des Princes until 2028.

Manuel Ugarte 2023/24 stats for PSG in all competitions Stat: Appearances 37 Goals 0 Assists 3 Minutes played 2,449

Ugarte was signed by PSG for £51million and a report from the Daily Mail earlier in the summer indicated the French would be open to a sale. However, that rests on being able to recoup the majority of the fee they paid Sporting last year.

Ugarte deal ‘rests’ on key sale

United must sell in order to raise funds

After completing a deal for Zirkzee and as a deal for Yoro is close to completion, it has been claimed United don’t have the funds to go all out for Ugarte. According to CaughtOffside, the Red Devils need to sell Casemiro in order to get a deal over the line.

The 32-year-old midfielder had been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia, including Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah, but moving him on is proving to be a difficult task for the Manchester club. The article claims United have a £35million asking price, bu they may have to keep a hold of him if nobody makes an offer.

It has been noted that United face a race against time to sell Casemiro. Should a departure only come to fruition in the latter stages of the window, Ugarte could be snapped up by a rival in the meantime, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich among the clubs rumoured to be interested.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.