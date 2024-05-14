Highlights Manchester United are set to make a bid to sign 16-year-old Chris Rigg from Sunderland.

United will face fierce competition from clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

FA rules delay clubs being able to sign Rigg until his 17th birthday next month.

Manchester United's summer overhaul is set to begin with a bid to bring exciting Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg to Old Trafford, although they face competition with the 16-year-old highly sought-after in Europe too.

The Northern Echo reports that the Red Devils are one of several clubs keen on making the youth starlet a signing when the transfer window opens, stating that the club are 'set to fire the starting gun in the battle for Chris Rigg by tabling a formal offer for the Sunderland teenager'.

Clubs will be forced to wait to put pen to paper though due to current FA rules and relations stating that a player cannot sign a professional deal until their 17th birthday, which is on June 18, and his current club remain hopeful of securing his services beyond his current deal but know the finances of bigger clubs will be nigh on impossible to compete with.

Rigg is Already a Regular at Sunderland

Sunderland's youngster is popular with some of Europe's heavyweights

Rigg has made eight appearances in the club's starting XI and a further 13 from te bench, impressive numbers for a 16-year-old, and he has been attracting interest for some time now.

Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray previously said that the teenager is "amazing" and has a nastiness which is similar to Roy Keane.

He has been involved in the England setup at under 17 level, and the impending summer shake-up at Old Trafford may open the door for a marquee youth signing to be brought in by the INEOS group.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chris Rigg became Sunderland's youngest ever player when he made his debut aged 15 and 203 days in January 2023.

In The Northern Echo's report it's clear that United will not get a free run at him with a few other giants lurking, such as Borussia Dortmund and newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

For all the financial might that the Red Devils can wield there is a chance that the Black Cats could reject the offer, but this may leave them in a tricky position should the player want to move on regardless.

This was the case when Harvey Elliot moved from Fulham to Liverpool despite the clubs being unable to agree on a transfer fee, resulting in the case going to a tribunal who then determined an appropriate price to be paid.

Liverpool were then ordered to pay £4m, if add-ons were met, for the players, a record tribunal fee at the time. A similar situation may arise should any club be unsuccessful with the financial package they present to Sunderland.

The case study of Elliot shows that it can be worth the effort for clubs too.

Man United Set for Big Changes This Summer

A major reshuffle beckons at Old Trafford

It's widely known now, following a report by The Telegraph, that all but a few key players will be allowed to leave the club this summer, and speculation remains over who the manager will be for the opening game of next season too.

A statement signing of a promising, homegrown young player may be a welcome sight for United fans as it may signal a move away from their current policy of spending extortionate fees on players who rarely live up to the price tag.

Regardless of the manager in the dugout though, Rigg would be a tremendous signing for any club as he looks destined to be a world-class midfielder.