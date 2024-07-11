Highlights Man United are expected to make a third bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Toffees rejected United's first two attempts to sign the promising centre-back.

A deal for Manuel Ugarte is being discussed with PSG, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United are expected to make an improved third bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, according to The Times journalist Martin Hardy.

The Red Devils are not giving up in their pursuit of the 22-year-old England international after seeing their two previous attempts rejected.

United's second offer of £45million, plus £5million in add-ons, was turned down by the Toffees, who continue to hold out for around £70million for their star defender.

The Premier League giants’ initial bid for Branthwaite was just £35million – United have so far been unwilling to meet Everton’s valuation in their search for a new centre-back.

Branthwaite had already agreed personal terms with United last month – the 22-year-old would welcome a move to Old Trafford this summer.

The Englishman’s solid season at Goodison Park saw Everton avoid relegation despite multiple points deductions, as Branthwaite formed a strong partnership with James Tarkowski at the heart of the Toffees’ defence.

The Red Devils Chase Jarrad Branthwaite

Hardy, writing for The Times, suggests that Man United are expected to present a third bid for Branthwaite as the Red Devils are ‘prepared to pay the 22-year-old centre-back £160,000-a-week’.

United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly wants the left-footed Branthwaite - labelled as being "outstanding" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher - to bolster his squad before his third season in charge as the Premier League giants look to add more than one central defender to their ranks this summer.

Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt has also emerged as a concrete target for United in recent weeks – the 24-year-old is allowed to leave Germany this summer as the Bavarians anticipate a rebuild after a disappointing season.

Jarrad Branthwaite statistics per 90 minutes (2023-24 Premier League) Percentage of dribblers tackled 72.6 Ball recoveries 5.23 Tackles 1.91 Interceptions 1.44 Pass completion percentage 79.8

In talks with both Branthwaite and De Ligt, United have been linked with several names at centre-back in recent weeks, including Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

Keen to strengthen several positions this summer, the Red Devils are operating on a tight budget as multiple outgoings are expected in a bid to raise funds for new signings.

Man Utd Work on Ugarte Deal

In discussions with PSG

Manchester United are continuing to work on a deal for Manuel Ugarte as the Red Devils are in direct discussions with Paris Saint-Germain over signing the Uruguayan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to GMS, Romano revealed that PSG are still awaiting Man United’s official bid for Ugarte, who looks destined to leave Parc des Princes just 12 months after joining from Sporting Lisbon.

The 23-year-old struggled to impress manager Luis Enrique in his first season in France, making just 25 appearances in Ligue 1.

Ugarte could be brought in to replace United’s star midfielder Casemiro – the 32-year-old is expected to depart the club after a poor season, with multiple Saudi Pro League sides showing interest.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-07-24.