Manchester United should be knocking on the door of Aston Villa to appoint Unai Emery should they decide to sack Erik ten Hag, according to Times journalist Martin Hardy on Sky Sports' Back Pages podcast.

The Red Devils' 0-0 draw against Emery's side at Villa Park earlier this month saw them confirm a worst ever start to a Premier League season, lying in 14th position going into the international break.

The pressure has been building on Ten Hag at Old Trafford and despite a high-level board meeting where the Dutchman's future was said to be one of the discussion topics following that goalless result, the former Ajax boss remained in the hot seat and delivered a 2-1 victory against Brentford at the weekend to move up the standings.

Meanwhile, Villa are six points better off in fourth spot in the top flight standings, while they are currently the best performing team in the Champions League - winning all three of their matches against Young Boys, Bayern Munich and Bologna without conceding a single goal.

The turnaround under Emery has been remarkable given the Midlands outfit were a relegation-threatened side when he took over two years ago, and it is no wonder the 52-year-old is now being touted for another big job like the one at Old Trafford after previous spells with Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

Champions League Standings - 2024-25 Team Games Played Points GD 1. Aston Villa 3 9 6 2. Liverpool 3 9 5 3. Man City 3 7 9 4. Monaco 3 7 5 5. Brest 3 7 5 6. Bayer Leverkusen 3 7 5 7. Inter Milan 3 7 5 8. Sporting Lisbon 3 7 4

That is the view of the Times' Hardy, who has suggested that the former Gunners chief should be INEOS' top target should they wield the axe on Ten Hag in the next weeks and months.

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast on Tuesday night, he said:

"I'm sure we're going to talk about Aston Villa in the rest of the programme, and there's a manager there, Unai Emery, who's won four European competitions, just seems to have absolutely, completely altered the players inside Villa Park, the mood at the club. "He's a manager that's won the Europa League, this is him in the Champions League. Nobody two, two and a half years ago said Aston Villa will be anywhere near this level. And he's done it. "Very unassuming, he makes all the players they've got better. I would say, if I was in charge of Man United, why aren't we looking at Villa Park and knocking on the door for their manager should Erik ten Hag leave?"

Getting Emery - described as an "absolute genius" by pundit Stephen Warnock - out of Villa Park would surely be difficult for a number of reasons, including the fact that the Champions League high-fliers clearly wouldn't want to lose their main man.

In addition, the Spaniard has been given full control of a number of different aspects at Villa which he is known to enjoy, while the United job has also been something of a poisoned-chalice in recent years with the likes of Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal among those elite managers who have ultimately failed to succeed.