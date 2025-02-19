How much Manchester United paid to sack Erik ten Hag and dismiss Dan Ashworth from their respective roles as manager and sporting director at Old Trafford has now been revealed. With the club struggling early in the 2024/25 campaign, they decided to terminate the contract of Ten Hag in October and just a couple of months later, they also let Ashworth go as they began trying to restructure the club and move forward in a different direction.

Ten Hag was replaced by Ruben Amorim and they paid a pretty sizeable fee to lure the Portuguese coach away from Sporting CP. In fact, his move became one of the most expensive in football history. Now, it's been revealed that while the amount United spent to hire Amorim is the ninth most expensive hire in history, they actually paid more to sack Ten Hag weeks earlier.

United Paid £10.4m to Sack Ten Hag

They also spent over £4m to dismiss Ashworth

During the 2023/24 campaign, INEOS purchased a large portion of United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe was tasked with trying to guide the club back to the levels they were operating at during Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure as manager. Some of the choices they've made included hiring Ashworth in the summer of 2024 and offering Ten Hag a new deal shortly after the side won the FA Cup. Just months later, they decided to head in a different direction and Ben Jacobs has revealed the figures behind the pair's exits.

One of Ratcliffe's chief aims during his time at United so far has been to try and cut costs within the club and turn things around financially. This has led to some questionable decisions, but now that it's been revealed the money they spent removing Ten Hag and letting Ashworth go, fans have had their say.

Fans Aren't Happy

They think it's another example of the club being run poorly

While he's not been at United for long, Ratcliffe has already rubbed fans the wrong way with some of the controversial decisions he's made in regards to trying to cut costs. His tenure has seen Ferguson relieved of his duties as an ambassador at the team, staff parties have been cancelled and 100s of employees have been let go by the Red Devils.

With all the efforts to save money, fans can't believe how much they spent on removing Ten Hag and Ashworth. They took to X (Twitter) and shared their feelings. One supporter said: "Ineos are next level clowns," while another posted: "The club is so inept."

A third fan highlighted the cost-cutting measures, saying: "How much did it cost those workers they laid off?"