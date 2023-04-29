Manchester United transfer target Harry Kane is likely to be restricted to a move to Old Trafford should he leave Tottenham Hotspur for another Premier League club this summer, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils will look to add a world-class centre-forward to Erik ten Hag’s squad in the transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news – Harry Kane

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United have begun to attempt to find out what it will take to bring Kane to Old Trafford in the upcoming market.

The expectation is that the 29-year-old will not extend his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

The same publication says that sources believe chairman Daniel Levy may listen to offers worth £80m from overseas, whereas Premier League rivals will have to bid in the region of £100m.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United is the “most likely destination” for England’s record goalscorer if he is to leave Spurs this summer.

And Crook believes that Tottenham’s 6-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United could strengthen the Red Devils’ ability to lure Kane to Old Trafford.

What has Crook said about Man Utd and Kane?

When asked if United’s interest in Kane has been boosted by Spurs defeat last weekend, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah, I think so, because if you look at it, he’ll push for a move.

“I don’t think they would sell him to Chelsea or Arsenal. Manchester City don't need him now because they’ve got Haaland.

“So, if he stays in this country, they can only do business with Man Utd.”

Would Kane be a good signing for Man Utd?

Kane, previously dubbed “world class” by teammate Eric Dier, would be an excellent addition to ten Hag’s Manchester United squad, with the Red Devils short of a top-draw centre-forward option.

The Premier League giants have also been linked with a move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who could cost as much as £150m to sign this summer, indicating that Kane could be a cheaper and more experienced alternative.

The England captain has enjoyed another 20+ goal season in the top-flight this term and has provided over 25 goal contributions heading into the season's final stretch.

But with Spurs’ presence in next season’s Champions League looking unlikely, Kane may feel it’s time to move on and challenge for regular honours elsewhere.