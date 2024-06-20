Highlights Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Max Kilman ahead of potentially heading to Wolverhampton Wanderers with an offer.

The Premier League rivals are threatening to provide fellow suitors West Ham United with additional competition for the central defender.

Wolves are fearful of Kilman being the subject of bids and remain desperate to hold onto their captain heading into the new season.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are mulling over whether to compete with Premier League rivals West Ham United for the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Max Kilman just a matter of days after the transfer window reopened for business, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Dutch tactician Erik ten Hag has remained in charge of the Red Devils following a lengthy end-of-season review in the aftermath of FA Cup final glory and, amid discussions over an extended contract at Old Trafford, is looking to improve his squad ahead of his third campaign at the helm.

Although Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou already tied up a deal last month, with Timo Werner set to return to north London on a fresh loan deal from RB Leipzig which includes an £8.5million purchase option, he is in the hunt for further reinforcements before the new term gets underway.

Red Devils and Spurs Keeping Tabs on Kilman

Central defender's traits appeal to Premier League rivals

Manchester United and Tottenham have refused to rule out the possibility of battling it out with West Ham for Kilman's signature, according to GMS sources, as his versatility and strengths on the left-hand side of a central defensive pairing have appealed to both sides as they seek fresh faces.

The Wolves captain, who made 44 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, has become one of the most sought-after Premier League talents during the opening stages of the summer transfer window and his current employers are at serious risk of seeing him embark on a fresh challenge ahead of the fast-approaching new season.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have shortlisted Kilman as a potential incoming after struggling to make a breakthrough in negotiations for first-choice centre-back target Jarrad Branthwaite due to Everton being desperate to keep him at Goodison Park.

Max Kilman's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Jarrad Branthwaite Max Kilman Jarrad Branthwaite Percentage of dribblers tackled 75.0 72.6 Percentage of aerial duels won 70.5 68.6 Clearances 4.79 4.71 Blocks 1.68 1.47 Tackles 1.24 1.91 Statistics correct as of 20/06/2024

Although Jean-Clair Todibo had initially been pinpointed as an alternative option to welcome to Old Trafford - and it had been expected that he would join - a summer switch is off the table as UEFA's multi-club ownership rules have resulted in INEOS being unable to acquire the Frenchman from Nice.

Manchester United's frustrations in a bid to circumnavigate regulations have led to Kilman jumping up the list of potential recruits, and he has moved towards becoming a more serious target for ten Hag to consider as he looks to fill the void left by outgoing World Cup winner Raphael Varane.

GMS sources understand that the Red Devils are keen to spend no more than £45million on a new central defender, meaning that the former Maidenhead United man has come into focus, but Tottenham are also showing interest even though there are doubts over whether they would be willing to meet Wolves' demands.

Spurs are looking for a presence who is capable of playing on the left of a central defensive pairing as well as filling in at left-back, and Kilman is believed to be one of the names that has worked his way onto Postecoglou's radar as he seeks cover for Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Max Kilman was one of just two outfield players to play every minute of the 2023/24 campaign, alongside Arsenal centre-back William Saliba

Wolves Braced for Potential Kilman Bids

Wanderers preparing to remain firm over demands

GMS sources have been told that Wolves have been fearful of admirers testing their resolve with bids for Kilman during the summer, but they are determined to stand by their £50million price tag as they are hopeful of the lofty valuation resulting in interested parties turning their attentions elsewhere.

Former Wanderers teammate Conor Coady has described the 27-year-old as 'outstanding', and head coach Gary O'Neil is desperate to ensure he is among his options when his side's Premier League campaign gets underway with a trip to expected title challengers Arsenal on August 17.

Although Manchester United and Tottenham are circling, West Ham are also in the mix for an agreement as new Hammers chief Julen Lopetegui is eager to seal a reunion after previously managing Kilman at Molineux, and a move to the London Stadium still has potential as plans are put in place.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Wolves fan favourite is admired by the 2023 Europa Conference League winners and could be the subject of a bid due to doubts over the futures of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd after entering a new era following David Moyes' departure from the hot-seat.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Premier League