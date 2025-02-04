Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are threatening to go head-to-head for the signing of Hayden Hackney in the summer as the Middlesbrough star has remained on the radar of recruitment chiefs at Old Trafford and Hotspur Way despite the transfer window closing less than 24 hours ago, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Patrick Dorgu proved to be the Red Devils' most expensive arrival ahead of the winter deadline, thanks to completing a £30million switch to join Ruben Amorim's side from Lecce, while Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou also secured reinforcements in the form of Antonin Kinsky, Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel.

But Manchester United, who are poised to be left short of midfield options ahead of next season due to Christian Eriksen entering the final months of his £150,000-per-week contract, and Tottenham have already started making plans to strengthen their respective squads when the next opportunity arises.

Red Devils and Spurs Still Monitoring Hackney

Amorim and Postecoglou tempted to make move for midfielder

Manchester United and Tottenham could make a summer move for Hackney after being unable to tempt Middlesbrough into sanctioning his departure during the winter transfer window, according to GMS sources, and they stand a chance of winning the race for his signature by lodging a bid in the region of £20million.

The defensive midfielder has entered the final two-and-a-half-years of a contract which allows him to pocket £6,500-per-week at the Riverside Stadium, and his consistent performances in the Championship have resulted in the Red Devils and Spurs deciding to continue keeping tabs on his situation before potentially pouncing.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United and Tottenham are tempted to up the ante in their pursuit of Hackney, who got his name on the scoresheet and grabbed an assist during Middlesbrough's deadline day defeat to Sunderland, when they go in search of reinforcements in the middle of the park at the end of the season.

Amorim and Postecoglou will become increasingly confident of being able to recruit the 22-year-old, who has been described as 'super' by ex-Boro boss Chris Wilder, if his current employers miss out on sealing promotion to the Premier League after finding themselves adrift of the play-off places on goal difference.

Middlesbrough made an early decision to fend off any proposals for Hackney during the winter transfer window due to fears of his exit potentially derailing their attempts to return to the top flight, GMS sources have learned, but Manchester United and Tottenham are still contemplating whether to test their resolve further down the line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hayden Hackney has been handed 2,354 minutes of Championship action at Middlesbrough this season

Clamour for Hackney Expected to Keep Rising

Middlesbrough preparing for battle to keep 22-year-old on board

GMS sources have been told that Middlesbrough are expecting the clamour for Hackney's services to grow between now and the summer, meaning Manchester United and Tottenham are in danger of facing extensive competition for an agreement if they choose to formalise their interest with a bid later this year.

Boro boss Michael Carrick had spells with the Red Devils and Spurs during his playing career, with him winning the Premier League on five occasions and lifting the Champions League during his time at Old Trafford, and he could face a battle to keep the seven-cap England under-21 international out of his former employers' clutches.

Hackney is widely regarded as a Championship star who is capable of handling life in the top flight, and GMS sources understand that Manchester United and Tottenham's decision to continue keeping tabs on his situation has led to Middlesbrough fearing that they will face a fight to keep him on board when the transfer window reopens.

GMS sources previously revealed that Spurs are prepared to play the waiting game and continue monitoring his performances after they also looked at landing the ex-Scunthorpe United man in 2024, but Postecoglou could be forced to go head-to-head with Red Devils head coach Amorim for an agreement.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 04/02/2025