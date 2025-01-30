It was a fantastic night for all three British teams in the Europa League as Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Rangers all qualified for the round of 16 after finishing inside the top eight of the league phase of the competition. United secured third place with a 2-0 win over FCSB, with Tottenham coming fourth after they won 3-0 against Effsborg, and Rangers squeezing into eighth with a victory over Union Saint-Gilloise.

As such, the trio will watch on as the play-off round commences in the second week of February, awaiting who they will be matched up against when the last 16 arrives in March. Now, with the entire league phase complete, their possible opponents have been revealed, with some mouth-watering clashes in the offing.

Trips to Turkey Possible For All British Clubs

United and Spurs could face Galatasaray, Fenerbahce possible for Rangers

With United and Spurs finishing one behind the other, it means that they could face the same four potential opponents, with those being La Liga side Real Sociedad, Turkish giants Galatasaray, AZ Alkmaar, and FC Midtjylland. The Red Devils have faced all four teams in European competitions over the last decade, with the now-exiled Marcus Rashford making his debut against the Danish side in the Europa League back in 2016.

There is also plenty of history between the Premier League giants and Galatasaray, including last season when Erik ten Hag's side failed to win either of two games between the two sides in the Champions League.

The two English clubs will be hopeful of making more inroads in the tournament, as their poor domestic campaigns means that winning the Europa League provides their only realistic pathway to next season's Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have won two, lost two and drawn four of their previous clashes with Galatasaray.

As for Rangers, their potential match-ups include one of Anderlecht, Bodo/Glimt, Fenerbahce, or Twente. With their recent form, the Glasgow outfit will feel confident against any opponent in the next round, but a possible clash with a Jose Mourinho-led Fenerbahce could be the most appealing for fans, who would no doubt make Ibrox a cauldron, as has been the case throughout their European history.

All statistics courtesy of UEFA - accurate as of 30/01/2025.