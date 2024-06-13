Highlights Man Utd's £50m budget could increase through player sales.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their forward line.

Jonathan David, Joshua Zirzkee and Ivan Toney could be targets.

Manchester United will be working with a budget around the £50 million mark, journalist David Ornstein has revealed on The Athletic FC Podcast, but he did insist that figure could rise depending on whether the Red Devils could get some bodies out the door.

Erik ten Hag, after a long and drawn-out internal review by the club, is set to stay in the Old Trafford hot seat after securing back-to-back silverware since being appointed in April 2022. What’s more is that the Dutchman’s new three-year deal is 90% done, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

This summer represents a changing of the guard for the club thanks to Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team, after the former bought a 25% minority stake in the club, assuming the football operations side of the behemothic outfit.

Ornstein: Man Utd Have £50m Transfer Budget

Could be boosted by player sales

For much of Manchester United’s recent times, especially under Ten Hag’s stewardship, the club have spent big on players that haven’t always come good. For reference: Antony’s signature cost £86 million and his return of 11 goals and five assists in his 82-game Old Trafford career is not as frutiful as many would hope for such a hefty outlay.

The Sao Paulo-born winger has shown glimpses of his talent but, for the most part, the 15-cap Brazil international has flattered to deceive. Rasmus Hojlund also cost £72 million, while Antony’s compatriot, Casemiro, cost £70 million. Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein believes the 20-time English champions are keen to put a ‘much more’ diligent process behind their transfer dealings.

“Going forward, from everything we hear, they'll want to put a much more diligent process in place to try and ensure that United make good value for money signings. I suspect they'll be looking towards the young bracket and lower fees.

Referencing Laurie Whitwell, The Athletic’s Manchester United correspondent, and recent reporting of their financial position, Orstein suggested that £50 million is what the club will have to play with this summer unless, of course, player sales boost their prospective kitty.

“I think our colleague, Laurie Whitwell, has reported about agents being aware that it's sort of a £50 million budget, unless there are sales to bring it higher. I've heard similar figures, or maybe even a bit lower. But the big question there is potential sales.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hojlund was Manchester United's top goalscorer in 2023/24 with 16. Bruno Fernandes came in second with 15 strikes across all competition.

Man Utd Keen on David, Toney and Zirkzee

Addition viewed as support for Hojlund

While Manchester United may not have a lot of money to play with over the coming months, The Athletic have reported that three positions are of interest to the club: centre-back, central midfield and centre forward and, in terms of the latter, the trio of Jonathan David, Ivan Toney and Joshua Zirkzee are being targeted, according to ESPN.

Anthony Martial’s departure has enhanced the Red Devils’ requirement for an extra frontman tenfold, especially with Hojlund still being relatively inexperienced. The Dane, 20, shouldered the majority of the goalscoring expectations last season, having notched 16 goals in all competitions in the season just gone.

Hojlund vs David, Toney, Zirkzee - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Hojlund David Toney Zirkzee Minutes 2,172 2,641 1,449 2,772 Goals 10 19 4 11 Assists 2 4 2 4 Shots per game 1.3 2.3 3 2.5 Dribbles per game 0.6 0.4 0.6 1.5 Pass success rate (%) 77 82.7 55.7 78 Overall rating 6.70 7.05 6.89 7.03

David enjoyed a 26-goal campaign in 2023/24, Zirkzee - who has a £34 million release clause available - was Bologna’s leading marksman, having scored 12 goals in 37 outings across all competitions.

Elsewhere, a deal for Premier League-proven Toney would cost in excess of the £50 million mark, per the report. The Englishman missed a large chunk of the 2023/24 campaign thanks to his betting charges, but has proven his talismanic nature in his 85-game Premier League career, notching 36 goals.