Manchester United star Jadon Sancho’s loan move to Borussia Dortmund should happen "sooner rather than later", as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest update on the winger’s potential Old Trafford exit.

Sancho looks set to return to the club where he made his name, having failed to rectify his issues with Erik ten Hag, which have been lurking in the background since September 2023.

The wide man has been absent from any first-team Red Devils squad for the last four months, with the Dutch head coach banishing Sancho from training. Man Utd will hope to complete a deal imminently and aim to put the situation past them as they look ahead to the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sancho’s troubled 2023/24 season at Man Utd

Sancho’s 2023/24 campaign didn’t get off to the best start at Manchester United, failing to start in any of the club’s first three Premier League fixtures. The former England international would appear as a second-half substitute in the trio of matches, failing to register a goal or assist ahead of the Red Devils’ trip to Arsenal on 3rd September 2023.

The 23-year-old would be dropped from the matchday squad as the Red Devils succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium. When asked about Sancho’s absence following the game, ten Hag claimed that the winger hadn’t done enough to earn selection following his showings in training.

The London-born star would hit back in a now-deleted X post, saying he felt there were ulterior motives for him to be dropped entirely from the squad. Later that month, the MailOnline claimed that Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq had been unsuccessful in signing Sancho, given they couldn’t afford the £50m loan obligation Manchester United were demanding.

However, with the 2024 winter transfer window upon us, Sancho looks set for a return to Borussia Dortmund, the club he left for Old Trafford in a £73m deal in July 2021. According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are in direct contact again, aiming to complete a move that would see Sancho return to Signal Iduna Park on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. The Italian journalist recently told GIVEMESPORT (9th January) that Man Utd were holding ‘positive talks’ over the ‘important details’ of the wide man’s exit.

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United statistics Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 6 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Dharmesh Sheth - Sancho deal is 'not done but close'

Sheth understands that an agreement for Sancho’s loan move from Man Utd to Dortmund isn’t complete yet but is close to being concluded. The Sky Sports reporter feels the transfer will “work for all parties.” Asked if a deal between the European giants was close, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“It certainly looks that way. Everything seems to be in place concerning the actual loan fee and the apportioning of the salary. This implies that Borussia Dortmund can't afford to pay the full salary that Sancho’s on. Manchester United will be helping out with that. If you believe some reports, to quite a large extent, it's just the rest of the contractual details holding this deal up, but not to the point where it looks like it's in jeopardy. “So, this one should happen now sooner rather than later. The word I was given yesterday is not done but close. So, I think it'll be one that will work for all parties, a six-month loan, and he will look to perform well at a place he has before.”

Man Utd transfer news on Sancho’s future after Dortmund loan

Manchester United are yet to make their first significant addition of the 2024 winter transfer window, hinting that the market could be utilised to clear out the dead wood in ten Hag’s squad.

According to The Daily Mirror, Sancho will return to Old Trafford at the conclusion of his loan spell with Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga giants will pay a loan fee worth £3m, but there is no agreement for him to remain at Signal Iduna Park permanently because the German outfit can’t afford his £250,000 per-week wages. Ten Hag will hope Sancho can rediscover his form of old at Dortmund, improving the chances of Man Utd securing a permanent move for the winger during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Manchester United return to Premier League action on 14th January, when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, hoping to avenge their 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in August 2023. The Red Devils then close the month with an FA Cup Fourth Round trip to either Newport County or Eastleigh, hoping to go one better than their appearance in the competition’s showpiece event last term after defeat to Manchester City in the 2023 final.