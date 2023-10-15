Highlights Respected journalist Ben Jacobs believes Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount will have regrets over how his summer move to Old Trafford panned out.

The England international joined the Red Devils in a £60million switch from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Mount has come in for criticism after putting in some underwhelming performances and injury has limited him to just six outings.

Manchester United star Mason Mount will have 'regrets' over his move from Chelsea as journalist Ben Jacobs has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the summer arrival's mindset at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils spent big to ensure Mount was among the fresh faces as boss Erik ten Hag was allowed to part with close to £180million during the transfer window.

Mount walked away from boyhood club Chelsea when he completed a £60million switch to Manchester United during the summer, according to Sky Sports, with him penning a five-year contract which has the option of being extended by a further 12 months.

The Red Devils had to battle to get the deal over the line, having failed with several previous bids in the weeks leading up to the creative midfielder's arrival, but the early stages of his Old Trafford career have not gone to plan.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the jury is still out over whether Mount will prove to be a shrewd addition to the Manchester United squad, having been restricted to just six appearances after an injury forced him onto the sidelines for a number of weeks.

The England international's performances have also been criticised, with his brother leaping to his defence after being blasted for an underwhelming debut display against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening day of the campaign.

Former Chelsea and England right-back Glen Johnson has claimed Mount will be regretting his move to Manchester United, having expected to be involved in a battle for the Premier League title and other honours instead of being part of a squad which endured the club's worst domestic start to a season since 1989 when they lost to Crystal Palace last month.

The 24-year-old has been the Red Devils' 15th-best performer in the top flight this term, thanks to being handed an average match rating of 6.40 by WhoScored, and he is at risk of being dropped from the starting line-up for the trip to Sheffield United on October 21.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

Jacobs understands that Mount was leaning towards committing his long-term future to Chelsea before a contract offer was withdrawn earlier this year, leaving him in limbo.

The respected journalist believes that was a key moment which resulted in the former Derby County loanee deciding to join Manchester United, although it is thought he regrets the way his career with the west Londoners came to an end.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"The Mount side argue that they were making progress on a long-term deal and, in January, the terms were changed. The goalposts were moved and that long-term deal, almost overnight, was pulled away. All parties had hinted, during the year, that talks would be picked up at the end of the season, but they weren't. "Mason Mount didn't really have a Chelsea option at the time he chose to join Manchester United. I think he'll have regrets at the manner in which he left Chelsea, but I don't think he'll have regrets at joining Manchester United because, in many ways, it was his only option. "There was nothing active there on the Chelsea side to counter the Manchester United offer. It did feel like, when he finally moved to Manchester United, Chelsea were very much in selling mode."

Erik ten Hag's January transfer targets

It appears that ten Hag has set his sights on welcoming some exciting up-and-coming talent to Manchester United as, according to TEAMtalk, Schalke teenager Assan Ouedraogo has worked his way onto the Dutch tactician's radar ahead of the transfer window reopening for business at the turn of the year.

The report suggests Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also showing interest after it has emerged that £15million could be enough to strike a deal for the 17-year-old, who has drawn comparisons to the Red Devils' club-record signing Paul Pogba.

Ouedraogo has made nine appearances during the early stages of the campaign, thanks to featuring regularly in Germany's second tier, and his performances in the heart of Schalke's midfield have shown he has a bright future ahead of him.

But he is not the only youngster being linked with a move to Old Trafford as Manchester United have joined rivals Manchester City in monitoring Sunderland goalkeeper Matthew Young ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table.

Despite only being 16, he has already featured for the Black Cats' under-21 side on four occasions this season, underlining that he is highly-regarded at the Stadium of Light.

Young has also kept six clean sheets over the course of 16 outings for the Championship outfit's under-18 outfit, which has led to Manchester United keeping tabs on his progress.