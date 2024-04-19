Highlights Aaron Wan-Bissaka has emerged as an Inter Milan target after they have been monitoring his situation at Manchester United since last season.

The Serie A leaders have earmarked the 26-year-old as an ideal replacement for Denzel Dumfries as they put plans in place ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Inter have noticed a potential opportunity to pounce as Wan-Bissaka is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his Old Trafford contract.

Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka's days at Old Trafford may be numbered as he has attracted serious interest from Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan ahead of new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe being able to stamp his authority when the summer transfer window opens for business, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils entered a new era when the INEOS chief executive succeeded in acquiring a 25 per cent stake in the club two months ago, following lengthy and complicated negotiations with the Glazer family, and he has gone on to take control of football operations since becoming a minority shareholder.

Erik ten Hag is in danger of losing his job, thanks to Ratcliffe setting him the primary task of sealing qualification for next season's Champions League ahead of discussions over his future in the summer, and Wan-Bissaka is among the members of the current squad who could embark on a fresh challenge.

Wan-Bissaka Pinpointed as Ideal Dumfries Replacement by Inter

Serie A table-toppers have been keeping tabs on right-back since last season

Inter Milan are heading into the summer transfer window with a genuine interest in Wan-Bissaka after putting plans in place ahead of another Serie A title push next season, according to GMS sources, and they have been keeping tabs on his situation since the 2022/23 campaign.

It is understood that the Nerazzurri have pinpointed the right-back, who has been on Manchester United's books since being recruited in a £50million deal from Crystal Palace in June 2019, as an ideal replacement for Denzel Dumfries as the Netherlands international is edging towards the San Siro exit door.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Denzel Dumfries Aaron Wan-Bissaka Denzel Dumfries Pass completion percentage 82.7 74.4 Percentage of dribblers tackled 72.7 35.0 Clearances 3.84 1.81 Tackles 2.39 1.14 Interceptions 2.25 0.66 Blocks 1.52 0.90 Statistics correct as of 18/04/2024

Although Manchester United have been linked with signing Dumfries as they go in hunt of reinforcements after an underwhelming campaign which has seen them fall 13 points adrift of the Premier League's top four, GMS sources have been informed that a move to Old Trafford is unlikely at this stage.

However, Wan-Bissaka could still head in the opposite direction to Inter as head coach Simone Inzaghi has set his sights on reaching an agreement with the Red Devils due to being confident that his style of play would result in him fitting seamlessly into a squad which is on course to be crowned the Serie A champions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Wan-Bissaka has failed to register any tackles in just two Premier League outings this season, while his highest tally of five came during Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in September

Wan-Bissaka Preparing to Enter Final 12 Months of Contract

Man United in danger of seeing ex-Crystal Palace man walk away as free agent next year

Although Wan-Bissaka has been expected to commit his long-term future to Manchester United, GMS sources understand that he has not put pen-to-paper on a new contract and that has led to uncertainty as the Red Devils prepare to enter their first full season with Ratcliffe overseeing football operations.

The 26-year-old is due to tick into the final 12 months of his £50,000-per-week deal in the summer, leaving his current employers in a weak negotiating position and admirers Inter being confident that they have succeeded in identifying an ideal opportunity to pounce for his signature.

Inzaghi is prepared to play the waiting game and discover whether Manchester United will hold any discussions over a fresh agreement with the former England under-21 international, having started each of the last four Premier League clashes and FA Cup quarter-final win over Liverpool after returning from injury, before potentially lodging a bid.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GMS that it would not come as a shock if the Red Devils aim to open negotiations with Wan-Bissaka over a new contract as it would give them leeway when the transfer window reopens and allow them to prioritise bolstering alternative positions.

