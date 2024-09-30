Manchester United are looking to thwart Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea in their attempts to win the race for the signing of Antonee Robinson as plans have been put in place at Old Trafford to accelerate their pursuit of the Fulham star, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag was not afraid to splash the cash during the summer transfer window, with teenage defender Leny Yoro being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a move worth up to £58.9million from Lille, but there is already a determination to bring in further reinforcements in the coming months.

A 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend - in a clash which involved Bruno Fernandes picking up the first red card of his Manchester United career - resulted in their season hitting a new low point, and they are facing stiff competition from Liverpool and Chelsea as they aim to land Robinson.

Red Devils Eye Robinson as Left-Back Recruit

United States international gaining interest ahead of transfer window

Manchester United are beginning to accelerate plans to sign a new left-back and have had Robinson on their list of potential recruits for a prolonged period, according to GMS sources, but they could face an uphill battle to get the deal over the line as Liverpool and Chelsea are also considering making an offer in 2025.

The United States international still has just shy of four years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract, meaning that Fulham are in a strong negotiating position ahead of potentially being forced to contend with formal proposals from three domestic rivals in the upcoming transfer windows.

Although GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are unlikely to want to meet the Cottagers' £40million demands, the fact he has vast amounts of Premier League experience is a major attraction, while Liverpool and Chelsea are also contemplating whether to up the ante in their pursuit.

Antonee Robinson's season-by-season statistics in the Premier League Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 6 0 2 1 0 2023/24 37 0 6 6 0 2022/23 35 0 1 8 0 2020/21 28 0 0 4 1 Statistics correct as of 30/09/2024

Noussair Mazraoui's summer arrival at Old Trafford from Bayern Munich, in a double deal with Matthijs de Ligt worth close to £60million, has allowed Diogo Dalot to move across to the left-hand side of the Red Devils' backline while Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have remained on the sidelines as they step up their recovery from injuries.

But Manchester United have set their sights on hurrying their attempts to land Robinson due to an awareness that Liverpool and Chelsea are also among his suitors, GMS sources have learned, and they are seriously mulling over whether to test Fulham's resolve by opening discussions over his availability.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antonee Robinson boasted 75.8 per cent pass accuracy, made eight tackles and completed six clearances during Fulham's defeat to Manchester United on the opening day of the Premier League season

Fulham Desperate to Fend Off Robinson Bids

Cottagers remain determined to keep 27-year-old on board

In a significant blow to Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea's recruitment plans, GMS sources have been told that Fulham have absolutely no intention of sanctioning Robinson's departure, meaning his admirers will have to match his price tag if they want to stand a chance of altering his current employers' stance.

The 27-year-old has been one of the first names on the team sheet throughout his time with the Cottagers, resulting in him making 157 appearances in all competitions since his arrival, and head coach Marco Silva is desperate to keep him on board instead of entertaining the possibility of cashing in.

But Manchester United boss ten Hag remains keen to acquire Robinson despite Fulham's desire to fend off interest, GMS sources understand, while Liverpool chief Arne Slot and Chelsea tactician Enzo Maresca have also set their sights on bolstering their options at left-back after moving into their respective positions in the summer.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Stance on Reappointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Emerges Manchester United are not preparing to offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a return to Old Trafford

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils pinpointed the former Wigan Athletic man as a potential recruit due to being increasingly frustrated by Shaw's ongoing injury problems, while Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Brest talent Bradley Locko are also on their radar as plans are put in place.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored