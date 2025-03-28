Manchester United are increasingly unlikely to lure Hugo Ekitike to Old Trafford when the transfer window reopens for business as the Eintracht Frankfurt star's price tag is on course to be out of their reach as they go in search of fresh firepower, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils will increase their budget by £40million if Marcus Rashford seals a permanent move to Aston Villa in the summer, thanks to his initial loan switch to the Midlands including an option to buy, head coach Ruben Amorim will still have to be mindful of not being able to splash the cash if he wants to bolster his options in multiple positions.

Joshua Zirkzee joined Manchester United in a deal worth £36.5million from Bologna less than 12 months ago, with the intention of him going toe-to-toe with Rasmus Hojlund for a regular starting berth, but the decision has been made to attempt to sign an upgrade to become their new first-choice centre forward.

Amorim in Uphill Battle to Seal Deal for Ekitike

Frenchman has lofty valuation after enjoying prolific campaign

Manchester United are facing a major stumbling block in their pursuit of Ekitike, according to GMS sources, as they will not be able to table an offer which meets Eintracht Frankfurt's £67million demands and could be forced to turn their attentions towards alternative options when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The striker still has four years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket in excess of £80,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, resulting in his current employers being in a strong negotiating position and under no immediate pressure to lower their valuation in the coming months.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are admirers of Ekitike, having seen him find the back of the net 19 times in all competitions this season, but they have reservations over making him a priority target due to an awareness that it will be difficult to tempt Eintracht Frankfurt into dropping their asking price.

The Bundesliga giants have shown a willingness to offload key men when their financial expectations have been met, with Omar Marmoush joining Manchester City for an initial £59million in January, but their preference is to hold onto the Frenchman ahead of a campaign where they could be competing in the Champions League.

Manchester United's interest in Ekitike predates Amorim's appointment as Erik ten Hag's successor in November as they have also had him on their shortlist of potential recruits in previous seasons, GMS sources have learned, but they were not previously completely convinced that he warranted a big-money move to Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hugo Ekitike has been averaging a Bundesliga goal every 145 minutes this season

Domestic Rivals May Compete for Ekitike Deal

Red Devils not only Premier League side showing interest

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United could face serious competition from domestic counterparts Newcastle United if they choose to up the ante for Ekitike as the Magpies are likely to have him among their leading targets if they opt to sell Alexander Isak in the summer.

The 22-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt fan favourite, who has been described as 'a mix of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe' by Wesley Sneijder, is wanted in the Premier League after enjoying a productive season at Deutsche Bank Park and proving his worth since being unable to break into the forefront of former employers Paris Saint-Germain's plans.

But Manchester United will face an uphill battle to win the race for Ekitike's services if his price tag is not reduced, GMS sources understand, and they would prioritise signing the likes of Victor Osimhen - who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli - if they manage to offload enough big-names to accrue the funds as he is seen as a more established option.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils are willing to sell Alejandro Garnacho if a bid which matches their demands is lodged, and his departure from Old Trafford would result in there being a welcome cash injection as Amorim looks to make his mark ahead of his first full season at the helm.

