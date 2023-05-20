Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag identified Adrien Rabiot as a player who 'could do a job' at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils may not be able to spend vast amounts in the summer transfer window, so they might have to find themselves some bargains.

Manchester United news - Adrien Rabiot

Juventus midfielder Rabiot earns £149k-a-week at the Italian club.

The French international was close to making the move to Old Trafford last summer, according to Manchester Evening News.

The report claims that a fee was agreed with Juventus, but the stumbling block was agreeing personal terms with his agent, who is also his mother.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rabiot is still on United's shortlist and is appreciated by Erik ten Hag.

However, speaking on his future, Rabiot revealed that there was a possibility he would sign a new deal at Juventus, but there's also a chance he does leave the club.

He said: "At the moment, there’s no news, but we’ll certainly talk soon. Because in about two months the season will be over and we’ll try to discuss it, but I’m calm. There is the possibility of leaving but also the possibility of signing another contract with Juve for all the reasons I explained earlier.”

What has Jones said about Rabiot?

Jones has suggested that ten Hag identified Rabiot as a player who could do a job at Old Trafford and has suggested that he could be one of a few cheaper options.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Rabiot, we already know, ten Hag identified early on in his United reign as somebody he thought could do a good job in that team. I think as time has gone on, you could see why that probably would have worked.

"So, there's quite a few options to look at for United that aren't going to totally blow the budget."

Who else are United looking to target?

Reports in France have suggested that Manchester United could make a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

Elsewhere, BILD journalist Christian Falk reported that one of Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani's dream signings, if he was to take over at United, would be Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The Guardian have also claimed that Declan Rice is on United's list of targets, so there appears to be plenty of options for ten Hag in the midfield area.